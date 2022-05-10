Entertainment

Mbappé in Madrid, Inside PSG/Troyes and rest

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

This Monday, May 09, 2022, the players of Paris Saint-Germain were enjoying their rest. It is in this perspective that some have taken the opportunity to take off and get out of the current media criticism, well deserved in view of the game and recent results. Kylian Mbappé is one of those, gone with Achraf Hakimi to have a good time in Madrid, which panicked many Parisian supporters, and revived the rumor of his imminent arrival in the Spanish press. On the sporting side, PSG has posted its Inside PSG / Troyes (2-2) online. Throwback to the images of the day:

Images of PSG this Monday: Mbappé in Madrid, Inside PSG / Troyes and rest

Images of PSG this Monday: Mbappé in Madrid, Inside PSG / Troyes and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Mbappé in Madrid, Inside PSG / Troyes and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Mbappé in Madrid, Inside PSG / Troyes and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Mbappé in Madrid, Inside PSG / Troyes and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Mbappé in Madrid, Inside PSG / Troyes and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Mbappé in Madrid, Inside PSG / Troyes and rest Images of PSG this Monday: Mbappé in Madrid, Inside PSG / Troyes and rest

Source link

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Related Articles

THEY INVESTIGATE A FIGHT WITH THE USE OF WEAPONS OUTSIDE SCHOOLS IN ANTOFAGASTA

9 mins ago

The Willie Beamen agency accompanies Socios.com in its new advertising campaign including Del Piero and Messi

10 mins ago

Ezra Miller replaced by Dylan O’Brien as Flash? This says Variety

21 mins ago

The non-original Netflix movie with Blake Lively that triumphs on the platform

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button