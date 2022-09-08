Mbappé in the running for two Champions League awards

For its first day of the 2022-2023 edition of Champions Leaguethe PSG prevailed against the Juventus Torino (2-1) thanks to a double of Kylian Mbappe. Efficient and effective in the first period, the French champion experienced a drop in speed during the second act despite several opportunities to increase his lead. Despite his two goals, the number 7 of the PSG missed a few situations but was a real poison for opposing defenders. A performance which earned him to be in the running in two categories of the week for the awards of UEFA.

Mbappé nominated for the title of the most beautiful goal and the best player

Indeed, after this 1st day of the group stage of Champions League, UEFA has revealed the names in the running for the title of best player in this first match of C1. And unsurprisingly, Kylian Mbappe makes it onto this list thanks to his double. It will compete with Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona / 3 goals), Leroy Sane (FC Bayern / 1 goal and 1 assist) and Piotr Zielinski (SSC Napoli / 2 goals and 1 assist). Vote here for the category of the best player of this 1st day.

Furthermore, Kylian Mbappe was nominated for the title of the most beautiful goal of this week in UEFA Champions League. Thanks to his first volley goal, following a magnificent ladle of Neymar Jrthe striker PSG is up for this award. But there will also be competition from Leroy Sane (scorer in Bayern’s 2-0 win over Inter), Grimaldo (2-0 for Benfica against Maccabi Haifa) and Ferran Torres (5-1 victory of FC Barcelona against FC Viktoria). Vote here plus the most beautiful goal of this 1st day.