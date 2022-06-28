Mbappé involved in a controversy at PSG, Messi angry (El País)

It’s no longer a secret, PSG want to get rid of Neymar this summer. The captain’s club would have already informed the father of the Auriverde that a departure is not ruled out. But according to El Pais, Kylian Mbappé would be behind this decision by the Qatari management.

A few weeks ago, PSG extended Kylian Mbappé for the next three seasons. The Bondynois received the keys and obtained some guarantees before opting for continuity. Mbappé was waiting for changes and the first to pack up is Leonardo, Sporting Director. If Mauricio Pochettino should also leave his post, El Pais announced on Tuesday that the world champion would also have asked for the departure of his sidekick, Neymar Jr.

“Mbappé, who is calling for a new disciplinary order, advised the Parisian club to let Neymar go. PSG have agreed with Neymar’s father that they will look for a club to transfer him. Mbappé does not digest the inconvenience of what everyone already knew. It’s about his systematic indiscipline in training and recovery routine. (…) The decision took shape when PSG bosses extended Kylian Mbappé, making him the benchmark for their project and giving him a voice in the design of the new sporting order. Mbappé demanded changes in the organization and validated the departure of the sporting director, Leonardo, famous accomplice of Neymar”, can we read on El País.

If Lionel Messi was able to sign for PSG last summer, it is partly thanks to Neymar, his lifelong friend. The Pulga (7 golden balls) would be unhappy with the choices of Kylian Mbappé, validated by the club. The pre-season risks being tense between Messi and Mbappé, especially after the controversial remarks of the Bondynois on South American football.

Advertising