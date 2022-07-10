Mbappé is already preparing for the new season

Since the beginning of the week, the players of the PSG resumed training in order to best prepare for the 2022-2023 financial year. The new Rouge & Bleu coach – Christophe Galtier – will be able to enjoy a full group before the first official match of the season against FC Nantes to Champions Trophy, on July 31. Indeed, internationals like Keylor Navas, Gigio Donnarumma, Marco Verratti, Neymar Jr or Lionel Messi have already been participating in the collective sessions for a few days. And they will soon be joined by other internationals who will find the Lodge Camp tomorrow : Presnel Kimpembe, Ashraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Danilo Pereira or Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappé has been training in Monaco for a few days

But during their vacation, some took the opportunity to advance in their recovery program. As reported RMC Sports, Kylian Mbappe already preparing for its return. After a busy summer with her contract extension until 2025, the Nations League with The french team and a trip to New York for an action of his association IBKM (Inspire by Kylian Mbappe)the 23-year-old striker is currently at monaco to better prepare for the coming season. ” Kylian Mbappe has been training daily since last Wednesday”reports RMC. The best player of the season League 1 uses and trains in the new performance center of AS Monacoafter having requested in the greatest discretion the agreement of the Monegasque management. “On the program, sessions led by his father, Wilfrid Mbappealongside his brothers Ethan Mbappe and Jires Kembo (his half-brother, editor’s note)”, specifies the sports media. 2-hour training sessions with several passing and striking workshops were scheduled. “Thursday was the most intense day, with a weight training session in the morning and training in the afternoon”, specifies the sports media. From now on, the 2018 World champion is expected at the Lodge Camp this Monday and will have the opportunity to reunite with his teammates and meet his new coach.