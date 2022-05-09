Mbappé is in Madrid! PHOTOS of Kylian near the Bernabéu

Midtime Editorial

Madrid Spain / 09.05.2022 11:12:30





Months and months of speculation today find one of the most important proofs that Kylian Mbappé would sign for Real Madrid shortly, since this Monday a leaked image of the French player in the Spanish capitalwhich is shared exclusively by the chain COPE as a sign of “imminent signing”.

Dressed in blue, with a hat and sunglasses, Mbappé was photographed getting out of a car in Madrid. It is speculated that this image was taken on the Paseo de la Castellanawhere the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is located, however, it is said that in this case it was outside a famous restaurant.

Next to Donatello appears Achraf Hakimi, his still teammate at Paris Saint-Germain and who played for the Madridistas, to later be transferred to Inter Milan. They were recorded on video leaving the restaurant at full speed aboard a luxury car, obviously without giving statements to the few media present.

They say he was only on vacation, but…

His presence unleashes all kinds of rumors less than two months to end contract with PSG and for the player to make a final decision about his future. The official version, however, is that your visit would be purely for leisure purposes. Although it was reported from France that his family would also come to see Real Madrid, at the moment the displacement has not taken place.

It should be noted that this visit of Mbappé coincides with the recent information published by El País, in which it is detailed that the Spanish club would pay him 180 million euros for a contract premiumas well as an annual salary of 40 million euros.

And Haland? Looks like it was made in England

Another of the proper names that for months was linked to Real Madrid was that of the Norwegian Erling HalandHowever, this Monday it is practically taken for granted that he preferred Manchester City, the team that was eliminated by the Madridistas in the Champions League semifinals.