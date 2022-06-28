Mbappé makes his choice between Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole

Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar vs. J. Cole, it’s one of the most difficult choices to make as the three rappers are legends. It was without counting Kylian Mbappe who did not hesitate long to designate his favorite.

Drake without hesitation

Mbappé is currently traveling to New York to accompany children from his association Inspired By Kylian Mbappé (IBKM). As a big NBA fan, the Paris-Saint-Germain striker attended Thursday, June 23, the Draft 2022. The opportunity for him to enjoy the world show live but also to announce a partnership between his production company (Zebra Valley) and the American Basketball League.

During this event, Kylian engaged in the game of interviews, and one in particular will interest rap lovers. Trey Murphy, reporter at the time for Complex, was on a mission to ask the guests to choose who to eliminate between Kendrick Lamar, Drake and J. Cole. A difficult choice to make to which Mbappé quickly replied “Drake”.

A choice that seemed pretty clear, but when Trey Murphy asks him to explain his choice, we realize that the number 10 of the French team finally understood the opposite question. Among these three great artists, so he would choose to keep Drake. “I love him, I love everything he does, he’s an inspiration to me and he makes really good music” Kylian says.

So even if our national Kylian didn’t understand the question very well, we forgive him and we thank him for having been able to answer one of the most difficult choices to make in this rap game.