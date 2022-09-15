Mbappe, Messi and Neymar score and PSG win the Champions League

Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar confirmed the almost perfect start to the season for PSG (France) with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa (Israel) in the Champions League on Wednesday (14).

Messi canceled out Tjarron Chery’s surprise, who opened the scoring for the champions Israel in the first half, and scored when he got an assist from Mbappe, putting the French ahead again in the second half . Neymar scored the third late in the game, closing the scoring in a difficult match, in which PSG sweated to beat the Israel team.

PSG lead Group H by six points, leveling with Benfica (Portugal), who beat Juventus (Italy) 2-1 thanks to a goal from Brazilian David Neres.

Also back, Manchester City (England) beat Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2-1 in Group G, with Norway’s Erling Haaland scoring late in the game. The Norwegian now has 13 goals in eight games since joining the England squad. City lead the group with six points and Dortmund are second with three.

Real Madrid (Spain) beat RB Leipzig (Germany) 2-0 at home thanks to a superb goal from Uruguayan Federico Valverde from Vinícius Júnior, and another from Asensio in stoppage time, after a pass from the German Toni Kroos. Real lead Group F with six points after two games.

