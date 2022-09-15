Mbappe, Messi and Neymar score and PSG win the Champions League
Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar confirmed the almost perfect start to the season for PSG (France) with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa (Israel) in the Champions League on Wednesday (14).
New victory for our Parisians fr @Champions League thanks to the buts of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar Jr. #𝗠𝗔𝗖𝗣𝗦𝗚 @mhfootballclub 1⃣-3⃣ @PSG_inside
️Messi 37′
️ @KMbappe 69′
️ @Neymar Jr. 88′
🟥🟦 #Go Paris pic.twitter.com/sumJkRLm0m
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) September 14, 2022
Messi canceled out Tjarron Chery’s surprise, who opened the scoring for the champions Israel in the first half, and scored when he got an assist from Mbappe, putting the French ahead again in the second half . Neymar scored the third late in the game, closing the scoring in a difficult match, in which PSG sweated to beat the Israel team.
PSG lead Group H by six points, leveling with Benfica (Portugal), who beat Juventus (Italy) 2-1 thanks to a goal from Brazilian David Neres.
⭐ Our “Player of the Match”! #JUVSLB #UCL pic.twitter.com/LZDyZzUDMM
— SL Benfica (@SL Benfica) September 14, 2022
Also back, Manchester City (England) beat Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2-1 in Group G, with Norway’s Erling Haaland scoring late in the game. The Norwegian now has 13 goals in eight games since joining the England squad. City lead the group with six points and Dortmund are second with three.
FULL TIME | A brilliant return to the #UCL
2-1 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/KOFnBIPaOB
— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 14, 2022
Real Madrid (Spain) beat RB Leipzig (Germany) 2-0 at home thanks to a superb goal from Uruguayan Federico Valverde from Vinícius Júnior, and another from Asensio in stoppage time, after a pass from the German Toni Kroos. Real lead Group F with six points after two games.
FT: @realmadridden 2-0 @RBLeipzig_EN
@fedeevalverde 80′, @marcoasensio10 90’+1′.#UCL pic.twitter.com/8of1KyFILW
— Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) September 14, 2022
* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.