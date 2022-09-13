Mbappé, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo… All the transfer window information for September 13

Football – Mercato

Mbappé, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo… Transfer window information for September 13

While the summer transfer window has just closed, it’s time to take stock, and some clubs are even already active for the month of January. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

PSG: New troubling revelations about Mbappé’s contract

Last May, the PSG had formalized the extension of the contract of Kylian Mbappe announcing it until 2025. However, according to information released on Tuesday by THE TEAM the two parties have actually recorded a clause in the new lease of Mbappe which would actually be related to PSG until 2024 + one optional year. A year that only the French striker will be able to lift, and not his management. Clearly, the threat of a free start will be present again next year for Mbappe.

PSG are active to extend Messi and Ramos

A vast contract extension operation was initiated in PSG by Luis Campos behind the scenes as advertised THE TEAM in its columns of the day! The sports adviser of the club of the capital wishes in particular to fix the future of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, who will reach the end of their contract next June. The former player of heart rate Barcelona has the advantage, unlike Ramosto have an additional year as an option in his lease, but Messi will refuse to start any negotiations before the start of 2023.

PSG: Campos is also negotiating with Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Verratti

Otherwise, THE TEAM adds that Luis Campos also discuss with Marquinhos, Marco Verratti as well as Presnel Kimpembecommitted for their part until 2024 with the PSG. The optimist seems to be on these three issues.

Cristiano Ronaldo received a colossal offer from Saudi Arabia

According to information from CNN Portugal , Al Hilal allegedly offered a two-year contract to Cristiano Ronaldo during the transfer window summery. And the Saudi club would have offered 2.4 million euros per week fivefold Ballon d’Or, i.e. approximately €242 million over the total duration of the contract. An offer refused by the attacker of Manchester United.

PSG: Milan Skriniar comes out of silence after his transfer window

Present at a press conference on Monday evening, Milano Skriniar went back on his transfer window agitated when it was one of the top priorities of the PSGand the Slovak defender now seems focused on the prospect of a contract extension with theInter-Milan : “ I never talk about my contract here in public. This is not the right place to discuss it. When there are updates you will know from me and no one else (…) Everyone talked about my future except me, I am an Inter player and I only think about giving my all for these colors. If there is a hope that I prolong? Inter fans have known me for all these years of course “, has indicated Skriniar.

