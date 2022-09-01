Mbappé, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema… Haaland has already made an appointment for the Ballon d’Or 2023!

See To hide the table of contents

If the next Ballon d’Or is promised to Frenchman Karim Benzema, the stars of the round ball are already focused on the 2023 edition. And Erling Haaland has already started his undermining work to lift the supreme trophy.

Like his daddy Erling Haaland wears the colors of Manchester City. A choice of the heart, in addition to the sporting interests represented by the fact of evolving under the orders of Pep Guardiola and alongside Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva… Chased by the Real Madridthe PSG or even the heart rate Barcelonathe Norwegian phenomenon said yes to City.

And his choice already seems like a winning bet…

Two consecutive triplets!

In two games, Erling Haaland everyone agreed… Author of a hat-trick in less than 20 minutes against Crystal Palace (Palace led City by 2 goals to 0 before than Erling Haaland enters the scene with 3 goals for a 2-4 victory for the Citizens…), the trigger of Guardiola gave the cover again on Wednesday evening against Nottingham Forest. This time, it was in 26 minutes watch in hand that he set the sights three times… With this second hat-trick, Haaland already shattered all Premier League records… At 22, he became the youngest player to score two hat-tricks in the Premier League. In just 5 matches, Erling Haaland equals cracks in the English league in the ranking of players who have scored two hat-tricks, such as Riyadh Mahrez (10 seasons), sadio Mane (8 seasons), Gareth Basel (7 seasons) or Eden hazard (7 seasons). In comparison, Erling Haaland also did better than a certain Sergio Aguëro on his debut at Manchester City. In 5 games, the Argentinian had scored 8 goals (a double and a hat-trick). With 9 goals and one assist, Erling Haaland is already above legend. Simply exceptional!

Sergio Aguero’s first five games at City: ⚽⚽

❌

⚽

⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽ Erling Haaland’s first five games at City: ⚽⚽

❌

⚽

⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/niWuq3PVEI — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 31, 2022

Ballon d’Or in sight!

At this machine pace, Erling Haaland clearly wants to smash everything on his Premier League debut and show he made the right choice by opting for Manchester City. The record for the number of goals in a season in the English championship can shake, the Norwegian makes it one of his objectives. But he will not stop at England… In his sights, there is a trophy that he covets like all the cracks of world football: the Ball Golden. This year, it is promised to the French Karim Benzema, which crushed everything in 2021-2022. The verdict is no longer a shadow of a doubt, especially since the victory of the Real Madrid during the Supercup, with a goal from KB9. But for 2023, Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo or Kylian Mbappe are warned: ErlingHaaland will be there !