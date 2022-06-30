Mbappé, Messi, Donnarumma… Galtier already has his favorites – Sport.fr

For the coming season in Ligue 1, a handful of players are already favored by Christophe Galtier.

Chosen to succeed Mauricio Pochettino on the Paris Saint-Germain bench, Christophe Galtier should be officially presented on Friday or Saturday. But while waiting for his passage in front of the media, the former coach of OGC Nice was passing through the Camp des Loges this Thursday, the training center of PSG. According to information from our colleagues in the newspaper The ParisianGaltier was able to take the opportunity to discuss with his future employees and explain his vision and expectations to them.

Regarding the Parisian workforce, Christophe Galtier notably began to distribute “immunity necklaces”. The Ile-de-France media indeed indicates that Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Marco Verratti, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé already have a guaranteed starting place for the coming season. This is also the case for Gianluigi Donnarumma in the cages, who should therefore not have to worry about competition from Keylor Navas. Note the absence of Neymar in this list, the Brazilian being more than ever pushed towards the exit…