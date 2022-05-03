Mbappe, Messi, Neymar! Lizarazu releases the sulphate against the MNM – Sport.fr

Bixente Lizarazu, 1998 world champion and consultant on the show Telefoot on TF1, was extremely critical of the trio Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

A fortnight ago, Paris Saint-Germain won, 6-1, against Clermont on the 31st day of Ligue 1. During this meeting, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar scored a hat-trick and Lionel Messi offered three assists. If the MNM achieved an XXL performance, Bixente Lizarazu was extremely critical of the Parisian stars.

“It’s good that they are like that now, but now they look like the Harlem Globetrotters. The Harlem Globetrotters are good, but it’s exhibition, not high competition. And then it comes too late”declared, bitter, the former side of the France team.