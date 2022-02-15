Mbappé monstrous, PSG wins in the 94th minute: 1-0 at Real Madrid | First page

Paris Saint-Germain dominates the Parco dei Principi and exceeds Real Madrid by measure, at the last second, thanks to the most anticipated man: 1-0 in the first leg of the first knockout round of the Champions League, decides the goal in the 94th minute by Kylian Mbappé, which makes the penalty saved by Courtois in Messi vain. The return will be played on March 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real will not be able to count on Casemiro and Mendy suspended (both were on warning, they were booked).

THE MATCH – Pochettino sends Donnarumma between the poles and throw the trident Messi-Mbappé-Di Maria, with Neymar off the bench. Ancelotti instead recovers Benzema and sets him up with Vinicius and Asensio in attack. The reins of the game are firmly in the hands of PSG, which on 5 ‘plays the first ring with Di Maria, kicks high from a good position, in order to have the most delicious opportunity with the most awaited man, Mbappé: the French striker, expiring his contract and courted by Real, gets rid of Carvajal and kicks well, but Courtois is good at closing a low exit and sending for a corner. The blancos are struggling to react and only in the final half do they have a half chance with Casemiro, who with a header from a corner kick does not find the door. The second half starts without changes and with the same script as in the first half: in the 50th minute Mbappé kicks hard but Courtois it’s still perfect at closing the door. And at 61 ‘he is the absolute protagonist: Carvajal knocks down Mbappé in the area, Orsato does not need the VAR to assign a clear penalty, Messi goes from the spot but his low diagonal is intercepted by Courtois who sends for a corner. PSG pushes, Pochettino inserts Neymar but Mbappé is still close to the goal, sending the ball just wide. The new additions sent on the field by Ancelotti (first Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo, then Hazard and Valverde) do not restore strength to Real who still risk on the initiatives of Neymar and Mbappé. And just at the end, the efforts of Paris are rewarded: in the 94th minute Mbappé breaks into the area from the left and right-footed Courtois down for the 1-0 final. The right conclusion for a match as a player of the match. PSG is celebrating and moving forward in the race towards the quarterfinals, Real is preparing to look for a comeback in Madrid.