Mbappé new king of FIFA 23, Messi and CR7 dethroned

After 14 years of a reign shared between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé should be the best player in the game FIFA 23.





According to the first indiscretions, and in particular a leak from FUTZone, the Paris Saint-Germain striker should have the best overall score (92) in the game FIFA 23, the best-selling game from the Electronic Arts franchise. It would be a first in the career of the world champion, a big fan of video games like many football stars. This 2023 edition, available from September 30, will be the last sold under the “FIFA” name, since Electronic Arts has terminated its contract with the world football body. From 2023, “FIFA” will become “EA Sports FC”.

The end of the Messi-Ronaldo hegemony

If we are to believe this generally very reliable source, Kylian Mbappé’s overall rating would drop from 91 to 92 (out of 100). Lionel Messi, rated 93 in FIFA 22, should therefore lose at least two points in the next installment. This change in the global hierarchy of video games is not entirely insignificant. Indeed, since 2008, the best FIFA player was systematically named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. The PSG striker would have recently participated in a photo session, which suggests that he will be on the cover of the 2023 edition again.

A smooth recovery

Back at Camp des Loges since Monday, Mbappé will accelerate his preparation in the coming weeks for this 2022-23 season. After a series of medical examinations at the beginning of the week, the Parisian star will fly away on Sunday with the rest of the group for a tour of Japan. Objective: to be ready on August 6 for the first day of Ligue 1 against Clermont. Before that, the French champion will face FC Nantes on the occasion of the Champions Trophy scheduled for July 31 in Tel Aviv, but the French international will be suspended for accumulation of cards. In the meantime, Luis Campos will try to slim down the Parisian workforce. A way out seems to be emerging for Keylor Navas and Abdou Diallo.