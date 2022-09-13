Mbappé-Neymar, a relationship between complicity and distance

Kylian Mbappé and Neymar joined PSG during the same transfer window, that of summer 2017. Very quickly, we could see their complicity on the ground. The two players get along very well outside. But over the years, the relationship between the two Rouge & Bleu stars has changed. As the Parisian number 7 explained in a press conference before the match against Juventus Turin, ” we always had a relationship like this, based on respect, but sometimes with colder and warmer moments. It’s the nature of our relationship that’s like that. “Before indicating that he had” a lot of respect for the player that he is. “Goal gave an update on the relationship between the Frenchman and the Brazilian.

The example of the match against Montpellier

The sports media, via its journalist Marc Mechenoua, indicates that their relationship oscillates between complicity and distance, smiles or annoyances. To support his point, he returns to the Montpellier match of August 13 (5-2). After a first penalty missed by Kylian Mbappé, PSG gets a second. ” It’s Neymar’s turn, as provided by the system installed by Christophe Galtier, to shoot. But the former Monegasque, frustrated by his first miss, tries his luck and comes to whisper in the ear of the ex-Barcelonian in order to shoot again. Calmly, Neymar confirms that he wants to shoot before transforming with the ease that we know him. ” According goal, the return to the locker room was lively between the two players. It would have even required the intervention of Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi ” so that the situation does not escalate.”

Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos try to calm things down

” In this picture not necessarily the most idyllic, some players like Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos try to calm things down“, explains Marc Mechenoua. The Italian notably went to see Mbappé to ask him to let Neymar take the penalty against Monaco. ” Despite these episodes, the overall impression on the pitch remains that of an agreement which statistically still works as well“, concludes goal. Indeed, Neymar provided three assists for Mbappé as the latter provided a goal for the Brazilian against Lille, although it wasn’t considered an assist.