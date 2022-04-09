Mbappé, Neymar, Messi scorers together after 1043 minutes, far from the best attacks in the world

At last ! Sunday evening, during the festival against Lorient (5-1), Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar scored in the same match. A first since the arrival of the Argentinian at PSG and the birth of this magical trio, on paper. The start of a series for the Parisians, who travel to Clermont on Saturday evening for the 31st day of Ligue 1? This meeting against Les Merlus was the 13th that the three attackers had played together since last summer. In total, it took 1,043 minutes before seeing Mbappé, triple decisive passer against the Bretons, Messi and Neymar scorers in the same match. An eternity.

BBC better than MSN

Did the other glorious attacking trios take so long to hit the mark in a single encounter? No. For the BBC (Benzema, Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo), the adaptation time had been very short. From their fourth match played together, the three stars of Real Madrid, winners of four Champions League between 2014 and 2018, had found the fault.

Fireworks against Sevilla FC (7-3) on October 30, 2013, with a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo and doubles from Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale. For the party to be perfect, the Frenchman and the Welshman had also made two assists each. After four meetings and 197 minutes spent on the same lawn, the three members of the BBC had already scored in the same match. They will repeat three times during this 2013-2014 season.

The unbeatable Salah – Firmino – Mané trio

His most famous opponent had to wait a little longer: FC Barcelona’s MSN had seen the names of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez appear simultaneously on a scoreboard after seven games and 579 minutes played together. Their first victim was PSG, in the 3-1 success in the group stage of the Champions League on December 10, 2014. A match that launched the beginning of their brilliant common history because the three players also scored in the same match against Elche and then in the derby against Atlético a month later, in early January 2015.

Among the attacking trios in vogue in recent years, the record belongs to that of Liverpool (Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané). Gathered in the summer of 2017, after the arrival of the Egyptian from Roma, the three of them had found the fault in their first match together. It only took 57 minutes, against Watford on August 12, 2017, for Firmino, Salah and Mané to score in a single match. Far from being content with it, the three spearheads of the Reds did it again two weeks later against Arsenal (4-0). In total, Firmino, Salah and Mané will have scored in the same match eight times during their first joint season. Mbappé, Messi and Neymar are far from it.