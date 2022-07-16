Mbappé, Neymar, Messi, victory in C1… Galtier says it all!

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: Pogba, a good idea for PSG?

Fine communicator, Christophe Galtier did not disappoint in the interview with L’Equipe this Saturday. The new PSG coach addressed all subjects, even the most sensitive such as his supposed lack of weight in the face of a locker room studded with stars or the rules to be imposed on players who have multiplied the gaps in recent years. And he did well every time, especially when he had to talk about his three biggest stars. “Mbappé, we are not going to make him bear all the responsibility. He is a 23-year-old boy, who has a certain mastery of events. He knows what people are going to expect of him, but there are also other players around. I’m not looking to take some pressure off him. Kylian knows what he wants, knows where he wants to go, what he wants to do with his career, so automatically, that pressure, he has it.”

“A team is always stronger with great players. And Neymar is one of them.”

“Messi, it’s a new life here for him, a new family life, a new life as a player. You have to have a lot of respect for someone who says at 34: ‘I want to live something different’. Everyone world is not capable of doing it. Obviously, there is a time of adaptation. From what I can see for ten days, he is a player totally invested. The rest, the whole planet knows what he is able to do.”

“I was clear about the future of Neymar. Afterwards, in this area of ​​​​skills, there are many things that I cannot master. I will adapt to the squad I have, I will want it as hard as possible. We have to reduce it, but I want it as hard as possible. A team is always stronger with great players. And Neymar is one of them.”

“I came to Paris to win”

“Winning the Champions League? And why not? Do you know who won Chelsea’s first? It was Di Matteo (in 2012). Who would have put a penny on him? But I wasn’t assigned that goal. Everything the world is not going to be satisfied but it’s the truth. Once you are at PSG, you always have the obligation of results. I am very ambitious. With a lot of humility. I came to Paris to win. There are already three national titles: you have to win them. You have to break records. And in all modesty, I tell you: I came to Paris to win everything.”

The front page of the newspaper L’Équipe on Saturday July 16 pic.twitter.com/8L79UEn44m — THE TEAM (@theteam) July 15, 2022