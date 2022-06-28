Mbappé or Benzema, the surprising choice of Neymar

Invited to nominate the best player of the season, Neymar Jr made an astonishing choice.

If the France of football ranks in recent days behind Karim Benzema in the race for the Ballon d’Or, Neymar Jr has another idea in mind when he is asked to designate the identity of the best player on the planet. Instead of voting for the Real Madrid striker, or for his club teammate Kylian Mbappé, the Paris Saint-Germain striker opted for Vinicius Jr.

“Mbappé had a great season, Benzema too. After that I watched very little football this year. But from what I saw, yes, Vinicius Junior”had fun the Brazilian at the microphone of a media of his country, TNT Sports, which can explain this somewhat patriotic choice.

Scorer in the Champions League final, Vinicius Jr has just had the best season of his career, at 21. Author of 22 goals and 20 assists in all competitions, all competitions combined, the former Flamengo player has shown obvious progress in the zone of truth in recent months. The presence at his side of Karim Benzema helped him to take on another dimension, and to exploit all his talent.

