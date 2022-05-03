Mbappé, Payet, Benzema… the complete list of nominees

The UNFP unveiled this Tuesday all the nominees for the various trophies rewarding the actors of L1 and L2, and women’s football, for their 2021-2022 season.

Who will succeed Kylian Mbappé as the best L1 player for the 2021-2022 season? Perhaps the PSG striker himself. Named for this trophy, alongside Martin Terrier, Dimitri Payet, Wissam Ben Yedder and Lucas Paqueta, Kylian Mbappé appears to be the favorite for his own succession given his impressive statistics this season (24 goals and 16 assists in 32 L1). Note the absences of the other Parisian stars, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi.





As for the coaches, Christophe Galtier will also be able to succeed, even if the coach of the 5th in L1, OGC Nice, will have to get ahead of Jorge Sampaoli, currently 2nd in the championship, Julien Stéphan, 6th with RC Strasbourg, Bruno Genesio, 3rd with Rennes and Antoine Kombouaré, 9th with Nantes. Note the absence of Mauricio Pochettino, yet champion of France with PSG.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, despite 16 L1 games played with Paris, was nominated for the trophy for best goalkeeper, along with Pau Lopez (OM), Alban Lafont (Nantes), Walter Benitez (Nice) and Matts Sels (Strasbourg). For the hopes, William Saliba, the favorite, will have to fight with Nuno Mendes (PSG), Arnaud Kalimuendo (Lens), Castello Lukeba (OL) and Khépren Thuram (Nice).

Finally, as far as French people living abroad are concerned, Karim Benzema appears to be the big favourite, ahead of N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea), two Milanese (Théo Hernandez and Mike Maignan), and Ousmane Dembélé, surprisingly present in the list ( 29 games in all, 2 goals, 11 assists with Barça). Author of a remarkable season (48 games, 31 goals, 20 assists), and noticed by Didier Deschamps, the coach of the Blues, Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) is the conspicuous absentee.

Best L1 player: Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Lucas Paqueta (OL), Dimitri Payet (OM), Martin Terrier (Rennes).

Best L1 coach: Christophe Galtier (Nice), Bruno Genesio (Rennes), Antoine Kombouaré (Nantes), Jorge Sampaoli (OM), Julien Stephan (Strasbourg).

Best L1 goalkeeper: Walter Benitez (Nice), Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), Alban Lafont (Nantes), Pau Lopez (OM), Matts Sels (Strasbourg).

Best L2 goalkeeper: Vincent Demarconnay (Paris FC), Yahia Fofana (Havre), Donovan Léon (Auxerre), Benjamin Leroy (Ajaccio), Maxime Dupé (Toulouse).

Best L2 player: Gaëtan Charbonnier (Auxerre), Rhys Healey (Toulouse), Gauthier Hein (Auxerre), Youssouf M’Changama (Guingamp), Branco Van den Boomen (Toulouse).

Best L2 coach: Omar Daf (Sochaux), Thierry Laurey (Paris FC), Philippe Montanier (Toulouse), Olivier Pantaloni (Ajaccio), Didier Tholot (Pau FC).

Best D1 player: Kadidiatou Diani (PSG), Onema Grace Geyoro (PSG), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG), Catarina Macario (OL), Clara Matéo (Paris FC).

Best French Abroad: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Ousmane Dembélé (Barça), Théo Hernandez (AC Milan), N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea), Mike Maignan (AC Milan).

Best hope of L1: Arnaud Kalimuendo (Lens), Castello Lukeba (OL), Nuno Mendes (PSG), William Saliba (OM), Khéphren Thuram (Nice).