Mbappé poses with PSG’s shirt for next season and makes Real Madrid tremble
2022-05-12
what of Kylian Mbappe certainly has no end. The international press closely follows all the movements of the French striker who will be left without a contract at the PSG next June.
Some information triggers that Mbappe will end up renewing his contract with the paris st germain and others affirm that he already has everything arranged with him Real Madrid.
At the moment, there is nothing official, but what the French media has confirmed, Le Parisianthe thing is Kylian Mbappe has posed with T-shirt of the PSG of the next season.
The PSG He has participated in a day of activities with different sponsors and has decided to do it in his stadium, the Parc des Princes. There, the footballers wore the new uniform for the next course and Mbappe he also put it on.
This Thursday different activities have been carried out with the communication and marketing department of the PSG where Colin Kaepernick, former San Francisco 49ers back and Fabio Quartararo, Moto GP world champion, were part of it.
The great surprise of many is that Mbappe they took pictures of him with the new T-shirtimplying that the player will continue in the PSG.
Since he still has a contract, paris st germain has all the right to use the player in the acts that relate to the team, since they own the image rights of Mbappe.
OTHER PLAYERS DO NOT PARTICIPATE
According to information from “Le Parisien”, yes Mbappe renew with him PSGthe photos with which the new t-shirt of the club would have to be already taken, because Kylian He will be concentrated with the French team in June and then he will go on vacation.
It is important to mention that when a player has already decided not to continue in a team, he is not part of the photo session where the new kit will be presented. A clear example is that of Lionel Messi, who refused to participate on June 19, 2021 in the presentation of the new T-shirt From Barcelona.