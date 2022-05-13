Mbappé poses with PSG’s shirt for next season and makes Real Madrid tremble

2022-05-12

what of Kylian Mbappe certainly has no end. The international press closely follows all the movements of the French striker who will be left without a contract at the PSG next June.

Some information triggers that Mbappe will end up renewing his contract with the paris st germain and others affirm that he already has everything arranged with him Real Madrid.

At the moment, there is nothing official, but what the French media has confirmed, Le Parisianthe thing is Kylian Mbappe has posed with T-shirt of the PSG of the next season.

The PSG He has participated in a day of activities with different sponsors and has decided to do it in his stadium, the Parc des Princes. There, the footballers wore the new uniform for the next course and Mbappe he also put it on.

This Thursday different activities have been carried out with the communication and marketing department of the PSG where Colin Kaepernick, former San Francisco 49ers back and Fabio Quartararo, Moto GP world champion, were part of it.