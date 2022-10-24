Football – Mercato

Mbappé, Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo… All the transfer window information for October 24

Published on October 24, 2022 at 6:10 p.m.



While the summer transfer window has closed, it’s time to take stock, and some clubs are even already active for the month of January. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

PSG: Qatar has made a shattering decision for Sergio Ramos

As revealed exclusively by le10sport.com Qatar has given the green light to Luis Campos to start discussions with Sergio Ramos for a contract extension. Information confirmed by Ekrem Konur who adds that the proposal of the PSG will cover one year plus an optional season.

Mendes has finally found the solution for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

In great difficulty Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could soon leave the Red Devils . And with that in mind, it’s good chelsea who could get the Portuguese out of the impasse. Indeed, the DailyMail ensures that thanks to the good relations between Jorge Mendes and Todd Boehlythe owner of Blues a transfer in January would be possible.

OM: Longoria wants to complete the transfer of an L1 striker

Given the recent efficiency issues experienced by theOM, Pablo Longoria would be busy behind the scenes to find a new attacker. And according to information from Media Football the Marseille club would be particularly interested in Junya Itounder contract until 2026 with the Stade de Reims where he made a promising start to the season.

Mbappé’s legendary contract causes scandal at PSG

While the contract figures of Kylian Mbappe were revealed by The Parisian , the media adds that this would make a lot of talk internally. In fact, employees of PSG would be clearly challenged by the amount of income of the French striker who could reach 630M€ gross if he honors his three years of contract.

PSG comes out of silence for the legendary contract of Mbappé

While he was on the start at the end of last season, Kylian Mbappe finally extended with the PSG until June 2024 (plus one optional year). Seduced by the Parisian sports project, the French striker would also have recovered a stratospheric salary by renewing his lease with the Parisian team, which denies this information, pointing to a ” sensationalist article » and wondering about the « timing of this publication on the eve of a Champions League match.

PSG: Galtier’s dry response to Mbappé’s XXL contract

Present at a press conference on Monday, Christopher Galtier did not escape the subject Mbappe. ” The club communicated. It’s extra-sporty and it doesn’t concern me. I am very sincere, I am focused on the competition, the management of my group, the importance of the match tomorrow (Tuesday). We have a Champions League game. Unfortunately, something else came out. There at least, we will have the privilege of not being surprised tomorrow morning when we get up. Whatever. But we will stay focused on the game, and nothing but the game, and on the importance of the importance of the victory that we want to obtain against Haifa. And I know it won’t be easy “said the coach of the PSG.

