Mbappé releases an indiscretion on Messi

Largely absent from the list of 30 nominated for the Ballon d’Or 2022, Lionel Messi can still boast of having won seven during his career, the last of which last year. Despite this record, the Argentinian icon still has the same stress before receiving the most prestigious individual awards in the world of football.

“He was super nervous”

During an interview at France Soccer, Kylian Mbappe confided to have exchanged before the delivery of the Ballon d’Or 2021, and to have seen a Messi ” nervous “which proves that it “is not jaded”.

“Have I ever talked about the Ballon d’Or with Messi? Yes, the morning of the last ceremony, thus told the former Monegasque. He was super nervous as he went to collect his seventh trophy a few hours later. One would think he was used to it and that he was quiet before such an evening. But not him. »

“It proves that he has kept this child’s soul”

And to the kid from Bondy to add: “Maybe he was thinking about what he was going to say, how he was going to lift his trophy. I said to him: “But it is not possible! Me, after six victories, I come with a cigar to the party. “It proves that he has kept this child’s soul and that the approach of such a discount still excites him. He is not jaded. »