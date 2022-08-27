Entertainment

Mbappé releases an indiscretion on Messi

Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Largely absent from the list of 30 nominated for the Ballon d’Or 2022, Lionel Messi can still boast of having won seven during his career, the last of which last year. Despite this record, the Argentinian icon still has the same stress before receiving the most prestigious individual awards in the world of football.

“He was super nervous”

During an interview at France Soccer, Kylian Mbappe confided to have exchanged before the delivery of the Ballon d’Or 2021, and to have seen a Messi ” nervous “which proves that it “is not jaded”.

“Have I ever talked about the Ballon d’Or with Messi? Yes, the morning of the last ceremony, thus told the former Monegasque. He was super nervous as he went to collect his seventh trophy a few hours later. One would think he was used to it and that he was quiet before such an evening. But not him. »

“It proves that he has kept this child’s soul”

And to the kid from Bondy to add: “Maybe he was thinking about what he was going to say, how he was going to lift his trophy. I said to him: “But it is not possible! Me, after six victories, I come with a cigar to the party. “It proves that he has kept this child’s soul and that the approach of such a discount still excites him. He is not jaded. »

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

The 10 most watched Netflix movies of its history

8 mins ago

Cultural appropriation: fashion or appreciation? – The Sun of Sinaloa

19 mins ago

From Marilyn to Timothée Chalamet, the icons of yesterday and today have an appointment at the Mostra

20 mins ago

New episode of ‘Infiel’ on Antena 3 and Halle Berry stars in the movie ‘Kidnapped’ on Telecinco

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button