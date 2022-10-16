Mbappé, Ronaldo, Bellingham, Leao, Skriniar… the winter transfer window could be crazy! – Sport.fr

In a few weeks a winter transfer window will open which could mark history. Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Milan Skriniar, Rafael Leao, Jude Bellingham or even Bernardo Silva could change air for astronomical amounts. This winter transfer window could be one of the craziest we have ever seen. We take stock!

Transfers exceeding the 100 million euro mark? Unheard of for a winter transfer window, usually confined to an adjustment variable for clubs. Why could this winter market break all records? Quite simply because several superstars are out of contract or about to be.

Tired of PSG, Mbappé could well go away!

Monday October 10 on RMC Sport, Daniel Riolo announced that Kylian Mbappé may well want to leave the capital after the World Cup. This information was also validated by Marca the next day and left a shock wave on world football. Indeed, Le Parisien resigned last summer on the side of the capital but would not be at all satisfied with his role as well as his treatment at Paris Saint-Germain and would therefore demand to leave.

As for departures, everything seemed to indicate the native of Bondy still dreams of Casa Blanca. However, after what happened this summer, there is little chance that Florentino Pérez will accept anything anytime soon. In addition, the leaders of PSG also seem rather opposed to the idea of ​​​​unleashing their crack on the people of Madrid. However, a door would be left open by the Parisians, it is that of Liverpool. In a very complicated start to the season, the Reds are still looking for their leader in attack and could do the trick of the century by bringing Kylian Mbappé back to England this winter. It remains to be seen for what amount the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain will agree to let go of their nugget and if these transfer rumors tend to be confirmed.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s three options for (finally) leaving Manchester United

The CR7 case is undoubtedly the hottest of this winter. With the World Cup in Qatar, where he will most certainly be selected, he will have the opportunity to show everyone his talent and once again attract the various big European clubs. Even before the start of the competition, some big clubs are already interested in the Mancunian n°7.

It was first Bayern Munich, who nevertheless rejected him throughout the summer. Indeed, with the departure of its prodigious 34-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski, the Bavarian club notes a certain offensive lack. Even if Sadio Mané, with 3 goals in 7 games, is not so disappointing, his stats, but also his role are incomparable to those of the Polish striker. The Munich club is therefore looking for a replacement. Harry Kane and Joao Felix are on the shortlist but Ronaldo, for 15 M€ could be a recruit of choice.

Another option: stay in England. It was one of the big rumors of the summer, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea. Only one man opposed it at Stamford Bridge: Thomas Tuchel. It would even seem that there was a big disagreement between the German tactician and his management regarding the Portuguese legend. Between Todd Bohely and the new coach Graham Potter, the subject of the Portuguese is more consensus: CR7 can be the leader of the Blues and bring a lot to the London club, which is struggling at the start of the season. Very good career choice no doubt for the Portuguese, perhaps nevertheless a more mixed choice for the Blues, who will have one of the highest salaries in the world for a player who will potentially be out of form.

The last option for Ronaldo is golden retirement. Indeed, he could get one of the biggest salaries in the history of MLS and quietly end his career on the United States side. This option seems more than unlikely for CR7, who has not finished breaking records and who, despite his low playing time, has a real ambition to continue his career in Europe.

We must not get carried away too quickly because according to information from journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo is giving his all to continue helping the Red Devils. Nevertheless, everything points to a more than probable departure. Sky Sports also announces that the top scorer in history has already told his Mancunian teammates.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨@FabrizioRomano: “My understanding at the moment is that there is no talk about Cristiano Ronaldo as Chelsea are busy with different priorities, including the new director. It’s too early to know about Chelsea’s intentions for January.” Full story 👇👇 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 12, 2022

The Bellingham crack, direction Liverpool, City or Real?

Jude Bellingham at 19 is one of the greatest hopes in world football. Already named captain of Borussia Dortmund and called up for selection, the English nugget is eyeing the biggest European clubs, which could release the checkbook this winter.

Arrived from Birmingham in 2020, the player sprinkled Europe with all his talent after two seasons in Germany. Indeed, for more than 100 M€, different teams would be particularly excited at the idea of ​​adding this nugget to their ranks. 100 M€ is the minimum price demanded by Borussia Dortmund for its player and Manchester City or Real Madrid would be ready to pay this summer, before missing out on this deal.

On the file, a certain Erling Haaland plays a strong role. Indeed, after having snubbed Real Madrid in the summer, he could again play a bad trick on the Madridista by luring the English midfielder into the ranks of Manchester City. It remains to be seen how this case will evolve, since according to information from the Spanish press, the player would be much more interested and in more advanced discussions with Casa Blanca.

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) – Photo by Icon Sport

Skriniar at PSG, it’s this winter or never

In Paris, if there is a recruit who is expected, it is a great central defender, to offer more quality options to Christophe Galtier in this sector of the game. The arrival of the Slovak Milan Skriniar (27 years old) , who has still not extended to Inter, could be clarified.

Inter are working hard to extend Skriniar, but according to the Gazetta dello Sport, a departure to PSG remains possible. Indeed, it was one of the biggest files in Paris this summer but Inter Milan would not have accepted an offer below 80 M€, a price which did not at all satisfy Luis Campos who is looking for an agreement of around €60 million. PSG could therefore return to the charge this winter with the hope that the Interistes have reduced their price. It is therefore this winter or never that Milan Skriniar will arrive in Paris. If he stays at Inter this winter, it will be to register for the long term. In this hypothesis, Luis Campos, the sporting director of PSG has planned other options in defense. The latest news is that the club are particularly interested in 21-year-old Portuguese nugget Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Portugal. Worth 15 million and under contract until 2026, the defensive training midfielder could be an option of choice to strengthen the Parisian defense and compete with Sergio Ramos.

Milan Škriniar on PSG deal collapsed and new contract talks with Inter: “I never speak about my contract here in public. It’s not the right place to discuss about it”. 🔵 #Inter “When there will be updates, you will know from me and no one else”. pic.twitter.com/6iHt4RH5v2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 12, 2022

Leao, the third biggest transfer in history after Neymar and Mbappé?

Rafael Leao (AC Milan) is in the sights of very big clubs. His start to the season is completely crazy, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 8 games in all competitions. The Portuguese player is one of the hottest on the transfer market.

Under contract until 2024, the player still hasn’t extended and this winter seems like the perfect time to approach the Rossoneri. For example, Chelsea had already tried this summer, but the Milan club had instantly refused all offers for their prodigious winger. However, his contract still includes a release clause of 150 M€ and the huge budgets of certain clubs could well go into the recruitment of Leao.

Race against time, therefore, for the big clubs able to recruit the 22-year-old winger, who must absolutely try offers before the player is extended. Completely phenomenal, the player will undoubtedly be one of the biggest names in football for years to come and the requested €150m would make him the 3rde most expensive transfer in history, behind Neymar (€222m) and Kylian Mbappé (€180m). Among the big names interested in the player, we find Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea or Manchester City, for whom 150 M€ would be an almost feasible sum for Rafael Leao.

Barça will create movement in Manchester… and want to do a dirty trick to Real Madrid

FC Barcelona’s summer transfer window is undoubtedly one of the most impressive. However, the club failed to sign Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) and also failed to reduce the contracts of Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay who are now less important players than before.

Bernardo Silva was one of the Catalans’ last big targets this summer. And the failure of this recruitment seems to have left a bitter taste in the mouths of the Blaugranas. Indeed, according to information from Sport, the club will return to the charge this winter to attract the services of the Portuguese. File to follow from January, where Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany will be active to lower the price of 100 M€ requested by the Citizens.

On the other side, Barça will also create movement at Manchester United. Indeed, with the €120 million budget announced by the Daily Express, Undesirables Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay at Barca could be targets for the Red Devils. Long announced this summer at Manchester United, the Dutch midfielder finally stayed in Catalonia, but an agreement around 80 M€ could be found this winter.

Frenkie de Jong – Photo by Icon Sport

This winter, Barça could also take pleasure in approaching Real Madrid player Marco Asensio. His contract ends in 2023, and the Blaugranas could sign him for… zero euros! ” Barça are keeping an eye on the Real Madrid player: he’s a player they like for his age (26), his quality and his versatility, and his contract expires in June. He doesn’t matter too much to Ancelotti, he’s just a substitute at his club and his agent is Jorge Mendes, who has good Laporta connections,” writes Mundo Deportivo. The last transfer between the two most historic rivals in the history of Spanish football dates back to 2000, with Luis Figo. Marco Asensio, 26, could therefore… make history.