Mbappé scorer but sulky, Neymar XXL

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Sunday, August 14. Mbappé scorer… but sulky, Neymar of high class, Messi also finds his number, the notes of the Parisian players…

After this meeting, AFP looks back on the return of the king “Kyky”, long awaited by the Parc des Princes after his sensational contract extension… But to launch his sixth season in Paris, after missing the Champions Trophy (suspension) and the opening of the championship ( injury), the world champion had a mixed evening, with a missed penalty and a few gestures of annoyance, but also a goal, at the end of a corner (69th). This achievement, not celebrated, came to appease a hitherto frustrating game for the Frenchman, warmly embraced by his teammates. Because if Lionel Messi and Neymar, the men at the start of the season, continue to find themselves with their eyes closed, this is less the case for the 23-year-old international, a little too greedy in certain situations, a little less successful, and even clearly overwhelmed at times , before his exit in the 86th minute. The Brazilian, he remains on very high bases, with a double (43rd sp, 51st) which brings his total of goals to five in three official matches, in addition to the three assists delivered since the end of July. The project led by Christophe Galtier continues to take shape, even if the adaptation of Mbappé is still far from complete

The Parisian, in today’s edition, reveals that he is simply impressed by the level displayed by Neymar jr. The Brazilian had not offered PSG such a thunderous start to the season. The daily admits that he did not believe in a return to the top of the player. The explanations ? A World Cup during the season (November 20 – December 18), successful preparation, a desire for revenge or the arrival of Christophe Galtier. The reasons for this revival are therefore multiple, “to the delight of Paris and its supporters”. The annoying number 10 “is a long way” from what we’ve seen since the start of the season. As against Nantes (4-0) and Clermont (5-0), Paris still scored a lot, despite the return of a possession game (80% after 15 minutes, 63% in total) much more important than under Mauricio Pochettino, the workforce of Galtier finds solutions in the face of low blocks like that of Montpellier and Neymar “takes a vital role. “Lionel Messi in this system (3-4-2-1) “brings an essential surplus to the edge of the opposing surface. One of Galtier’s challenges? Positively continue the integration of Kylian Mbappé into this new style of play, less focused on rapid transitions. The Parisian therefore observes that PSG lacked realism in front of goal. It is explained that the event also of the evening was the 2 goals conceded by PSG. Donnarumma couldn’t do anything about the two careless errors, the only ones, of his defense. Difficult to find the faults of this team version 2022-2023” writes Le Parisien. In addition, scoring five goals per game to start a season is strong.

Mbappe still has work to do on the penalty spot since it is his fourth failure in this exercise in the Parisian jersey, the first since the one missed against Leipzig in the Champions League in November 2021. Since that date, he had registered the following five (PSG and team of France combined). This miss apparently annoyed the striker in the first half since he wanted to achieve “the perfect match” in a Parc des Princes which was just waiting for him after his extension and the atmosphere of last May . His goals are very high for this season. He never hid it. He is behind the opener a quarter of an hour after his failure. For the second penalty, Mbappé discusses with Neymar to shoot it but the latter does not let go of the ball and doubles the bet. Just before the break, he then stops playing on the left lane and shows his annoyance by gestures against Vitinha who had not launched him in depth. Captain Marquinhos then intervenes and reframes him for this mood swing. The player will go for his goal before being replaced, since he was not 100% ready for this meeting as Christophe Galtier recalled in a post-match press conference.

PSG player ratings according to The Parisian : Donnarumma 5.5 – Ramos 6, Marquinhos 6, Kimpembe 6- Hakimi 7.5, Verratti 7, Vitinha 6, Nuno Mendes 7 – Messi 7.5, Neymar 8.5, Mbappé 6

“Ten goals in two matches, fourteen in three with the Champions Trophy won against Nantes (4-0), Paris Saint-Germain are attacking their season with the intention of leaving their mark. In the game, it is not yet very clear but, from a mathematical point of view, it is final. Much more will have to be done than what Clermont (5-0) and Montpellier (5-2 this Saturday evening) together offered during these first two days of Ligue 1 to destabilize the reigning French champion and hinder his progress in before” wrote The Team on this Sunday morning. Between the matches of Neymar and Messi who is slowly regaining his level, the opponents are warned! Criticized last March, the Brazilian enjoyed his outing to the cheers of the public. Regarding Mbappé, who missed a penalty and did not shoot the next one, he left his frustration clearly visible in what “even looked like a dramatic comedy in which the latter did not take on his best role, like his way of telling Neymar to get up, twice, when the Brazilian had just been dried, or that of stopping his race suddenly because Vitinha had forgotten him in midfield. But the Messi – Neymar duo wanted to “have fun” last night at the Parc. Next project for Galtier? Develop this affinity to three in attack. If his predecessors have never made such a cannonball start to the season, he still has a little work to do to “fine-tune the style of his formation, give a little more weight in the game to his two midfielders ground and make sure that there is a little more variety in the movements” concludes the sports daily.

Mbappé’s reunion with the Parc des Princes “had a contrasting taste” for L’Equipe. If he scored his first goal of the season, and was involved in 3 of the 5 Parisian goals, Mbappé’s attitude was considered “surprising” by the sports daily. The discomfort especially appeared at the end of the first period, with a few gestures of annoyance and on the second whistled penalty, Neymar seized the ball. Mbappé came to see him, the two men exchanged a few words, then the Brazilian scored his first goal of the evening. On a ball from Vitinha 5 minutes later, the Portuguese was not going to serve the number 7 Rouge & Bleu… which caused his race to stop and a manifestation of his dissatisfaction with a wave of his hand.

Upon returning from the locker room, The Team noticed that the “body language” remained surprisingly the same. “On several occasions, we saw him with his head down or his eyes raised to the sky, his hands on his hips. As if disconnected from what was happening on the pitch, lost in thought”. His joy is minimal on his goal for example, even if he went to greet his partners on each of their goals but we expected something else for the reunion match with the one whose extension was experienced and celebrated as an event.

PSG player ratings according to The Team : Donnarumma 4 – Ramos 6, Marquinhos 6, Kimpembe 6- Hakimi 6, Verratti 5, Vitinha 5, Nuno Mendes 6 – Messi 6, Neymar 8, Mbappé 6

