Mbappé speaks out after PSG’s debacle against Real Madrid in the Champions League

2022-03-10
The player of PSG, Kylian Mbappehas spoken after the defeat against the Real Madrid and has sent a clear message to the fans.
Mbappé called the team’s moment ‘difficult’ and is clearly affected by the elimination in the round of 16, this despite having a 2-0 lead in his favour. “We failed,” he says.
“The Champions League was a great goal for us, but we failed. The season is not over and no matter what happens, we will continue to be solid and decisive until the last game of the season”, he stated. Kylian Mbappe.
The French crack sentenced the message on Instagram with a “Thanks to the followers who supported us and made the trip. ‘ICI C’EST PARIS’”.
The striker of Paris SG was the best of the French club in this tie versus Real Madrid Well, he scored in the first leg and in the second leg of the round of 16, however, in the end it didn’t help much since the aggregate was 3-2 in favor of the whites with a hattrick of Benzema.
MBAPPÉ’S MESSAGE
In recent months, the information that Mbappewhich has not renewed with the PSGwill be a new signing of the Real Madrid for the summer of 2022. He will arrive as a galactic signing for the whites.