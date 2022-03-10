Mbappé speaks out after PSG’s debacle against Real Madrid in the Champions League

2022-03-10

The player of PSG, Kylian Mbappehas spoken after the defeat against the Real Madrid and has sent a clear message to the fans.

Mbappé called the team’s moment ‘difficult’ and is clearly affected by the elimination in the round of 16, this despite having a 2-0 lead in his favour. “We failed,” he says.

“The Champions League was a great goal for us, but we failed. The season is not over and no matter what happens, we will continue to be solid and decisive until the last game of the season”, he stated. Kylian Mbappe.