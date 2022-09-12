Mbappé still sulks and no longer calculates Messi and Neymar

Zapping Goal! soccer club TOP 10 top scorers in Ligue 1 Uber Eats

That PSG’s victory against Stade Brestois on Saturday at the Parc des Princes was sluggish (1-0)! Thanks to a flash from the Neymar-Messi duo, the capital club nevertheless managed to secure the essentials before the clash against OL on Sunday at the end of the 8th day of L1 (8:45 p.m.).

It will then be good to scrutinize the agreement between Kylian Mbappé and the two other components of the “MNM” as it is undermined in Spain. As has thus isolated a statistic that says a lot about the weak connection between the world champion and his two prestigious acolytes this season. Thus, if in 2021-2022 Mbappé finished best passer in L1, there in 7 days, he did not deliver any.

Quite the opposite of Messi and Neymar who have distributed seven assists each so far. They are the best passing duo in Europe today. The Madrid daily adds that of the 7 goals scored by Mbappé, 4 were provided by Messi and 3 by Neymar. For the moment, the connection therefore seems to work in one direction, especially when we see the image of sulking broadcast by El Chiringuito this night …