Entertainment

Mbappé still sulks and no longer calculates Messi and Neymar

Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club TOP 10 top scorers in Ligue 1 Uber Eats

That PSG’s victory against Stade Brestois on Saturday at the Parc des Princes was sluggish (1-0)! Thanks to a flash from the Neymar-Messi duo, the capital club nevertheless managed to secure the essentials before the clash against OL on Sunday at the end of the 8th day of L1 (8:45 p.m.).

It will then be good to scrutinize the agreement between Kylian Mbappé and the two other components of the “MNM” as it is undermined in Spain. As has thus isolated a statistic that says a lot about the weak connection between the world champion and his two prestigious acolytes this season. Thus, if in 2021-2022 Mbappé finished best passer in L1, there in 7 days, he did not deliver any.

Quite the opposite of Messi and Neymar who have distributed seven assists each so far. They are the best passing duo in Europe today. The Madrid daily adds that of the 7 goals scored by Mbappé, 4 were provided by Messi and 3 by Neymar. For the moment, the connection therefore seems to work in one direction, especially when we see the image of sulking broadcast by El Chiringuito this night …

to summarize

In difficulty against Stade Brestois on Saturday at the Parc des Princes as part of the 7th day of Ligue 1 (1-0), Kylian Mbappé (PSG, 23 years old) seems to have lost his connections with Neymar (30 years old) and Lionel Messi ( 35 years).

Bastien Aubert

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Gal Gadot is crowned as queen of style with a tight cat suit

8 mins ago

Jennifer Lawrence wears a transparent dress in the trend of fall 2022

19 mins ago

Taylor Swift could be part of the second part of the live action of Cruella

30 mins ago

the world’s easiest quiz on Charles Ingalls

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button