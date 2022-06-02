Mbappé sweeps away rumors of his desire to see Pochettino and Neymar leave

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in history in the France team

The summer promises to be quite rhythmic on the side of Paris-Saint-Germain. After extending Kylian Mbappé’s contract, the capital club must offer him a competitive team in order to put him in the best possible conditions. To do this, the French champion will have to achieve a very high level transfer window, while the question of the coach is very often put on the table.

This Thursday evening, Kylian Mbappé decided to put an end to the rumors that were swirling around him. The number 10 of the French team has seen foreign media indicate that he would like to see Mauricio Pochettino and Neymar Jr leave the capital club, just like twelve other people from the club! The top scorer, passer and player in Ligue 1 for the 2021/2022 season reacted with a: “Fake”.

FAKE ❌ — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 2, 2022