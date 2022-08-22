Mbappé tackled for his ego – La Nouvelle Tribune

The Parisian striker Kylian Mbappe has not finished making the headlines in the sports press concerning the tensions with the other players of his club. Indeed, the match between the Parisian club and the Montpellier HSCwon by PSG (5 – 2) lifted the veil on the friction between Mbappé and the latter, including the famous Argentinian Lionel Messi. During the match, the 23-year-old had the exclusive right to take his team’s first penalty, which he missed. In the eyes of many observers, this is a matter of contract.

“I have never seen such a big ego in my entire life”

Mbappé’s apparent desire to be at the forefront of the PSG game has caused several personalities in the world of football to react. Among the latter is the former British player wayne rooney. According to the comments relayed by the Turkish media DeparSportshe said: “A player of 22 or 23 who deliberately shoulders Messi… I’ve never seen such a big ego in my entire life. Someone remind Mbappé that Messi already had four Ballons d’Or at his age.. Note that Wayne Rooney’s words come after those of Mbappé’s mother, who had tried to calm the situation between her son and Neymar.

In the Penaltygate case, she told the media Kora More that : “Things are managed internally at Paris Saint-Germain, everything is fine”. As a reminder, the tensions with Neymar have earned strong criticism for the native of Bondy, from Brazilian media. According to the website UOL, “Mbappé exudes arrogance and individualism since after his new contract with PSG”while adding that “In May, the Paris Saint-Germain striker belittled South American football by saying the sport in Europe was more advanced than in South America. The controversy took place a few days after Mbappé signed his new contract with the Ligue 1 champion. Fabinho and Di María, who played in French football, responded to the statements of the shirt seven and an atmosphere of rivalry was created by the young…”.