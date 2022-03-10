Mbappé talks about the failure of PSG after losing to Real Madrid… And his future?

Paris France.
French striker Kylian Mbappé accepted this Thursday the failure of not having achieved PSG’s great goal, winning the Champions League, and thanked the Parisian fans for their support, despite being eliminated in the round of 16 by Real Madrid.
In a message on Instagram, the 23-year-old Parisian star gave no clues about his future. His contract ends in June 2022 and Real Madrid, who wish to sign him in August, awaits him with open arms.
“Difficult moment. The Champions League was our goal, but we failed. The season is not over and no matter what happens we will remain solid and determined until the last game of the season.”
In addition, Mbappé – who continues with his future in the air after not renewing with PSG – was grateful to the Parisian fans who were with the French team in the Spanish capital. “Thank you to the fans who supported us and made the trip with us. This is Paris”, he sentenced on Instagram.
The Parisian striker, who claimed all the spotlight in the run-up to stepping on what could be his future stadium, has been one of the main protagonists of the tie, both for his flirtations with the white club, with whom he was close to signing last summer, as much as for his performance in both games.
Despite the elimination, Mbappé was one of the protagonists of the duel against Real Madrid. In the first leg, he scored the winning goal in Paris and, in the second leg, held on Wednesday, he scored the first of the match, which was ultimately annulled by the three scored by his compatriot Karim Benzema and which left PSG in the ditch against all prognosis.
In the message, which is accompanied by a photo celebrating the goal scored against Real Madrid, he does not give any clue about his future, the subject of all kinds of rumors and speculation in recent months.
Mbappé’s contract, which came from Monaco in 2017 for 180 million euros, ends at the end of this season and has not yet been renewed, which has given rise to rumors about a possible departure to another club, especially Real Madrid , who came to offer 200 million euros to PSG for the striker’s pass in the past summer market.