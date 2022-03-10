Mbappé talks about the failure of PSG after losing to Real Madrid… And his future?

Paris France.

French striker Kylian Mbappé accepted this Thursday the failure of not having achieved PSG’s great goal, winning the Champions League, and thanked the Parisian fans for their support, despite being eliminated in the round of 16 by Real Madrid. In a message on Instagram, the 23-year-old Parisian star gave no clues about his future. His contract ends in June 2022 and Real Madrid, who wish to sign him in August, awaits him with open arms. “Difficult moment. The Champions League was our goal, but we failed. The season is not over and no matter what happens we will remain solid and determined until the last game of the season.”

In addition, Mbappé – who continues with his future in the air after not renewing with PSG – was grateful to the Parisian fans who were with the French team in the Spanish capital. “Thank you to the fans who supported us and made the trip with us. This is Paris”, he sentenced on Instagram. The Parisian striker, who claimed all the spotlight in the run-up to stepping on what could be his future stadium, has been one of the main protagonists of the tie, both for his flirtations with the white club, with whom he was close to signing last summer, as much as for his performance in both games.