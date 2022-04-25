Mbappé, the emir of Qatar close to a brilliant feat!

PSG Mercato: The Emir of Qatar absolutely wants to retain Kylian Mbappé at Paris SG. And he could manage to strike a blow in this file.

PSG Mercato: The Emir of Qatar made a crazy offer to the Mbappé clan

Owner of Paris Saint-Germain, the Emir of Qatar personally invited himself into the discussions for an extension of Kylian Mbappe. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who is keen to welcome the 23-year-old French international to the next World Cup in Qatar as a Paris SG player, recently received his mother and some members of his family in Doha in order to talk about the player’s future. Negotiations confirmed by Leonardo, the sports director of the capital club. And even if the game is not won, the PSG does not lose hope in this case.

Indeed, according to The Athletic, “PSG continues to hope for an extension of Kylian Mbappé’s contract”, but “Real Madrid remains confident”, and must see the mother of the 2018 world champion during the week. To achieve his ends, the new champion of France promises the ex-Monegasque a short-term contract “extremely lucrative and argues that he can join Madrid later in his career”, reveals the British tabloid.

“PSG is open to a two- or three-year renewal, although Mbappé would not necessarily fulfill all of these contracts if he stayed”, continues The Athletic. For its part, the daily Le Parisien confirms that the partner of Neymar Jr is offered by his management a salary of 50 million euros and a signing bonus of 100 million euros. Which would make him the highest paid footballer on the planet. A proposal that would logically make the Mbappé clan think.

PSG Mercato: Kylian Mbappé finally ready to extend?

This Monday, the journalist Thibaud Vézirian, the same one who has maintained for months that OM will be sold by Franck McCourt, assures that Sheikh Tamim ben Hamad Al Thani has launched a major offensive to finalize the file Mbappe. “Mbappé received an offer from the Emir directly asking him to stay, with an offer that would make him the highest paid player in the history of football, number 1 in Paris. He and his family have had their suitcases ready for Madrid since August, and they want to go there 100%. But that doesn’t change the fact that behind, there are changes, and finally, the call for money and other things can make him hesitate (…) The offer he received directly from the Emir of Qatar is so crazy that she makes the Mbappé clan think”explained Vézirian on his YouTube channel.

To be continued…