Mbappé, the highest paid footballer in the world, ahead of his teammate Lionel Messi

He is putting several generations of Mbappé to safety. The center forward of Paris Saint-Germain and the French team Kylian Mbappé dominating on the pitch, but also in the ranking of the highest paid players in the world. the French earns according to Forbes, at 131.1 million euros before taxes and agent fees, for the year 2022.

This astronomical amount includes his salary at PSG as well as his income from his various advertising contracts. A record for this sport according to the specialized media.

Ahead of Messi and Ronaldo, a first since 2014

In details, the Bondynois receives 112 million euros from the capital club between salary and part of the signing bonus. As for the remaining 18 million euros, it is all the brands that support number 7 (Nike, Hublot, Oakley, Sorare). “He’s already a global icon.” affirmed Nicholas Juliaco-founder and CEO of Sorare, to Forbes in June. “He wants to help the world and show that you can also achieve great things in France.”

Mbappé ahead of his attacking partner in Paris Lionel Messi who, at 35, earns about 123 million euros. On the third step of the podium Cristiano Ronaldo with 103 million euros. It is the first time since 2014 that one of the two icons of world football has been overtaken.