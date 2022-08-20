Mbappé, this little phrase that did not please Messi

Cold with Neymar, Kylian Mbappé would have a much warmer relationship with Lionel Messi, and this since an unfortunate statement from the tricolor striker.

Back to competing against Montpellier last Saturday (5-2 victory of the PSG), on the occasion of the 2nd day of Ligue 1, Kylian Mbappe is already at the heart of the news. Not for his first goal scored of the season, but for his friction against the backdrop of a war of egos with Neymar at the time of the second penalty obtained by the Parisians.

Since this episode which continues to make a lot of ink flow, it is said that the prodigy of Bondy would be more and more isolated within the Ile-de-France locker room, which would have mostly taken the side of the star auriverde, recalls goal. It must also be said that the South American clan, Lionel Messi in the lead, would not have digested a media release from the former Monegasque dating back to last June.

“In South America, football is not as advanced as in Europe”

On the sidelines of the Finalissima between Argentina and Italy (3-0), Kylian Mbappé was questioned by TNT Sports Brazil on the level of South American nations for the 2022 World Cup. And the response of the 23-year-old striker had made people cringe.

“Argentina and Brazil don’t play high-level matches before qualifying for the World Cup,” he said. In South America, football is not as advanced as in Europe. And that’s why, when you look at the last World Cups, it’s always the Europeans who win.. Words that would be at the origin of the gap that has widened between him and the many South American players in the Parisian squad.

