Mbappé to virtually end Messi-Ronaldo hegemony – Foot11.com

Generally announced as the most logical successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé is taking a step forward. It’s happening in another field. More

Thunderbolt on the video game scene! The highest rated player in the next FIFA will not be Messi or Cristiano. This privilege will go to Kylian Mbappé.

A first since FIFA 07

It is an undivided domination, or almost, that the Frenchman will put an end to. Integrated into the simulation during the 2017 opus, with a modest overall score of 71, it has continued to progress each year. 83 in 2018, 87 in 2019, 89 in 2020, 90 in 2021, and finally 91 on the last game released. According to FUTZone, the striker’s rating will reach 92 on the next draft. This rating will be the highest in the game. This means that Messi, who still peaked at 93 this year, will see his rating drop.

Since FIFA 08, Lionel Messi and Cristiano have always been the best. The Argentinian has held the top spot eleven times compared to the Portuguese’s five. Note that on the 2019 opus, the two heavyweights had the particularity of being tied at the top, with an incredible score of 94. Moreover, if it turns out that Kylian Mbappé will have the best general, nothing does not say that he will occupy this position alone. The start of Messi and Ronaldo’s hegemony was not unanimous. Whether on FIFA 10 or FIFA 09, Iker Casillas had managed to rise to the same level as the Pulga and CR7. On the 2008 game, the competition was particularly tough. Cristiano was in the lead along with Ronaldinho, Henry, Buffon and Nesta.

Much more than just a player, Mbappé is a true ambassador for PSG (Iconsport)

Mbappé still muse of the game?

Figurehead of the last two editions where he appeared on the jacket, will Kylian Mbappé have this highlight again? It seems to have gone well. In addition to the note from Bondy’s prodigy, other information has leaked. Most of them have a link with the beta version of the game. One thing is certain, the Parisian appears well at the head of the poster on this support. If this current version still needs to be finalized, it would still be logical for its main face to remain unchanged.