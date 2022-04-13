Entertainment

Mbappé unbolted Messi, Ronaldo and even a Real Madrid legend

Photo of James James9 hours ago
Announced as one of the future greatest players in history, Kylian Mbappé can already boast of having broken several precocity records. The latest of which has made it possible to put Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and even Raul or Harry Kane in his rearview mirror! This record was set last Sunday in Clermont (6-1). With his double, the native of Bondy reached the bar of 125 goals in Ligue 1 at the age of 23 years and 110 days.

No other player has done better in the major European leagues. The previous record holder was called Raul and he was 24 years less ten days old when he reached this total with Real Madrid. Lionel Messi was 24 years and 92 days old when he scored. Harry Kane (Tottenham), Fernando Torres (Atlético Madrid), Wayne Rooney (Everton, Manchester United), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) and Sergio Agüero (Atlético Madrid) are the other residents of this prestigious Top 8. Which now has a new king. But does that still surprise anyone?

Against Clermont (6-1) last Sunday, Kylian Mbappé scored his 125th goal in Ligue 1 at the age of 23 years and 110 days. No other player has done better in the big five leagues, not even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo!

