Mbappé unbolted Messi, Ronaldo and even a Real Madrid legend

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: top 10 market values ​​of Parisians

Announced as one of the future greatest players in history, Kylian Mbappé can already boast of having broken several precocity records. The latest of which has made it possible to put Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and even Raul or Harry Kane in his rearview mirror! This record was set last Sunday in Clermont (6-1). With his double, the native of Bondy reached the bar of 125 goals in Ligue 1 at the age of 23 years and 110 days.

No other player has done better in the major European leagues. The previous record holder was called Raul and he was 24 years less ten days old when he reached this total with Real Madrid. Lionel Messi was 24 years and 92 days old when he scored. Harry Kane (Tottenham), Fernando Torres (Atlético Madrid), Wayne Rooney (Everton, Manchester United), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) and Sergio Agüero (Atlético Madrid) are the other residents of this prestigious Top 8. Which now has a new king. But does that still surprise anyone?

Mbappé llegó has 125 goals in Ligue 1. Es el más joven en lograrlo en las grandes ligas: 23 ay 110 d | 🇬🇧Mbappe

23 ay 355 d | 🇪🇸Raúl

24 ay 92 d | 🇦🇷 Messi

25 ay 224 d | Kane

25 ay 271 d | 🇪🇸F. Torres

25 ay 302 d | 🇵🇹Cristiano

25 ay 321 d | Rooney

25 ay 323 d | 🇦🇷Agüero pic.twitter.com/lLK2RjjymO — BeSoccer Pro (@BeSoccerPro) April 12, 2022