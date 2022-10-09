“Mbappé was orphan of Messi and Neymar”

Christophe Galtier gave his feelings about the tension that was felt during the 90 minutes, in particular due to a referee who was unable to hold the match: “There is far too much nervousness when there is “There were conditions to see a good football match. Obviously, for the opponents it’s always important to host Paris Saint-Germain. There were a lot of discussions, sometimes over-commitment. Due to frustrations, the match degenerated.”

But according to him, the red card taken by Sergio Ramos five minutes from half-time does not explain everything: “The red card is penalizing but it is not what caused our poor first half. We needed more variety in our game. I found my team better outnumbered. We played better, there were more movements, more fluidity. We created a chance in the first half and two in the second. We made more moves but the end of the match was very stormy for everyone and we can regret it because we have to be better than that.”

The PSG coach also spoke about Kylian Mbappé’s game, below his level for several games:

“Kylian was a bit of an orphan of ‘Leo’ and ‘Ney’. I suspected it. I thought that as the match progressed… In my plans, I saw the association with Neymar existing at a certain point. Ney didn’t start the game because he’s been playing a lot lately. Obviously when he came in, we saw a good relationship. That’s why our second half is more interesting when we were outnumbered. Unfortunately Ney lacked a little accuracy in face-to-face. Kylian fell on a goalkeeper who made a decisive save, this is also played out even if we can’t be satisfied with that.”