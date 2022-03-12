Mbappé will sign next week and will be the best paid on the squad

2022-03-11

Kylian Mbappe will become the bombshell Real Madrid for the next season. At least that’s what the Spanish press confirmed this Friday after the exhibition that the Frenchman gave against the whites despite the fact that the PSG He was eliminated in the Champions League.

Mbappé’s words after PSG’s debacle in the Champions League

The daily mark ensures that Mbappe He will stamp his signature with the merengue team from the following week, after several days negotiating with the footballer’s environment.

“In recent days the negotiations between the parties have intensified and everything points to the matter being finished before Friday,” said the aforementioned source. ”Real Madrid has always been very respectful of time and formalities. Since last January 1, he already had a free hand to negotiate this contract, when the player was released on June 30,” they add.

That yes, the Real Madrid does not contemplate formalizing the signing of the striker once he signs his new contract, since he will still be linked and compete with the PSG by Ligue 1, so they will wait until the end of the season in June.