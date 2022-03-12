Mbappé will sign next week and will be the best paid on the squad

2022-03-11
Kylian Mbappe will become the bombshell Real Madrid for the next season. At least that’s what the Spanish press confirmed this Friday after the exhibition that the Frenchman gave against the whites despite the fact that the PSG He was eliminated in the Champions League.
Mbappé’s words after PSG’s debacle in the Champions League
The daily mark ensures that Mbappe He will stamp his signature with the merengue team from the following week, after several days negotiating with the footballer’s environment.
“In recent days the negotiations between the parties have intensified and everything points to the matter being finished before Friday,” said the aforementioned source. ”Real Madrid has always been very respectful of time and formalities. Since last January 1, he already had a free hand to negotiate this contract, when the player was released on June 30,” they add.
That yes, the Real Madrid does not contemplate formalizing the signing of the striker once he signs his new contract, since he will still be linked and compete with the PSG by Ligue 1, so they will wait until the end of the season in June.
The crossing between both teams in the Champions League round of 16 was key in this operation, even due to the express request of the player himself Mbappe that he did not want his imminent signing to stir up the atmosphere of said match.
The crack of Barcelona who would sign PSG for the departure of Mbappé
This way, Kylian He would fulfill his dream of wearing white and Madrid would hit the table again, something he had not done since 2019 when he announced the hiring of hazardfootballer who could be on the exit ramp for the arrival of the French.
Brand also reveals that Mbappe He will receive a signing bonus that could be around 60 or 80 million euros and his salary would be around 25 million net per season.
The 23-year-old striker continues to be pressured by the board of the PSG to renew, but since before the tie he had already decided that his future passes through the Santiago Bernabéu and will arrive with the letter of freedom.
Florentino Perez Up to 200 million euros could be saved just for the signing of Mbappé, who this season has been the most decisive footballer in the PSG above Messi and Neymar. The Frenchman has 25 goals in 35 games played in all competitions, without mentioning that he has 17 assists.