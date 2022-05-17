Mbappé “will stay at Paris SG”, the Courbis bomb

PSG Mercato: While Kylian Mbappé is announced very close to the real Madrid, Rolland Courbis assures that he will stay at Paris SG. He delivers his analysis.

PSG Mercato: Courbis, “more than ever, I am confident…” for Mbappé

On the sidelines of the UNFP Trophies ceremony, Kylian Mbappe publicly declared that his choice was almost made and that he would reveal it before the next gathering of the French team, before May 28. But already the foreign press is unanimous in saying that the 23-year-old striker has resolved not to extend his adventure with Paris Saint-Germain. After five years in the capital, the child of Bondy wants to realize his childhood dream by joining the real Madrid. Moreover, he would have agreed with the Spanish champions last week.

Pending the official declaration of the principal concerned, the confirmations of his decision in favor of the Merengues are multiplying. It is in this atmosphere that Rolland Courbis comes to put a huge chill on all the assurances of the Spanish and English media. Questioned Monday evening by our colleagues from the portal The 10 Sportthe consultant of RMC Sports showed all his confidence in an extension of Mbappé. To consolidate his position, the former coach of Stade Rennais relies on two important elements.

PSG Mercato: The two arguments that reassure Courbis for the future of Mbappé

After stating last April, “ I do not change my mind on the Mbappé file, I think he will extend and stay in Paris “, Rolland Courbis does not budge. The former OM coach maintains that the 2018 world champion will extend his contract, which expires on June 30, and continue the adventure in Ligue 1 for two reasons. The first reason behind Courbis’ insurance is the outcome of the Erling Haaland case.

“I can’t believe that PSG, who had the possibility of recovering him by paying a more than affordable clause, even more so when we are in Paris, let Haaland go to City if they did not have guarantees or in in any case certainties in the Mbappé file. Seeing Paris letting Haaland slip away to City, for me, is more than a sign…”says the sports consultant.

The other reason behind Courbis’ faith in this case is the timing of the formalization of his decision. “Kylian Mbappé would have the nerve to announce his departure to Madrid, when Real comes to play in Paris three days later? And they’re going to ask him to kick off too, maybe? I don’t believe it for a second. More than ever, I tell you, I am confident. For me, Kylian Mbappé will stay., explains the native of Marseille. It remains to be seen what the partner will decide to Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. Response expected this week.