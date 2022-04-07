Mbappé “wishes” to stay and this would be the new contract he would sign with PSG to leave Real Madrid standing
Again the name of Kylian Mbappe probes in the news that correspond to the European transfer market.
The French star, intended by the Real Madridwhere a few weeks ago his arrival was imminent, he has reconsidered his decision to leave Paris and is seriously thinking of renewing his bond with the PSG.
The news comes after the desire of the world champion to win the Champions League with the team of his country, where he is admired by the fans who boo other club players, but he, for his effort, is praised.
Being the head of the Parisian project is something that greatly encourages Mbappé, and that, according to Sky Sportsyou want to stay to also have the chance to play the 2024 Olympics to be played in the French capital.
Le Parisen reported that the new contract that Kylian would sign would be for a duration of 2 years, where he would pocket 50 million euros in salary each season. The cherry on the cake will be the first one that will have to stamp its signature: 100 million bonuses.
Mbappe commented on Sunday to the press that he has not yet defined his future since new factors have come into play that make him continue in the PSG.