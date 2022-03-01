Mbappé would have decided to stay at PSG

Midtime Editorial

The novel about the future of Kylian Mbappe continues to give something to talk about and now a new episode has emerged in which would move away from Real Madrid. The French soccer player usually evades the media when asked about his future, however, in his most recent statements left a wink about his renewal with PSG.

At the end of the duel against Saint-Étienne, the striker he pointed what is very close to overcoming the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani As the leading scorer of the French squad, so he would be willing to stay one more year in Paris.

“I only have Cavani left to be the top scorer of the history the PSG. We’ll see what happens. Being the team’s top scorer is something that cannot be ignored”, he pointed out at the end of the Ligue 1 duel.

Mbappé wants to make history with PSG

Mbappe tied this saturdaywith his brace against Saint-Étienne, Zlatan Ibrahimović as the second highest scorer in history the equipment with 156 goalsso if he stays one more year – taking into account the goals he scores this season – he could reach 200 scored by Cavani in his 300 appearances.

This is one of the moments that uncertainty they cause to Real Madridsince the striker was willing to arrive in the Spanish capital last summer, however, the current scenario is different and the PSG see the renewal of Mbappéfor at least one more year closer than ever.

