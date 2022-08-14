Mbappé’s attitude deemed scandalous towards Neymar on the PSG penalty buzz (video)

This Sunday evening, Paris Saint-Germain made short work of Montpellier in Ligue 1. The French champions once again scored five goals, making the Parc des Princes happy. But as often with the PSGthe big clouds are not far away. Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos took the cabbage in the middle of the match when Kylian Mbappé sulked on an action from PSG. At the end of the match, the tension had obviously not gone down. Neymar, annoyed by Mbappé, was the author of likes against his young teammate, targeting his attitude during penalties.

If Neymar let him shoot first, which Mbappé missed, the former Barça then wanted to take responsibility. But a sequence calls out.

Mbappé, a bad tone used?

If Mbappé therefore missed his penalty against Montpellier, this is not the case for Neymar Jr. A master in the exercise, the Auriverde genius once again made his talent speak. As for Mbappé, he appeared grumpy all game, despite his goal in the second half. The media talk about personal issues. But for others, his relationship with Neymar is at rock bottom. The reason ? The fact that Mbappé asked internally for the departure of his teammate. A sequence has been talking a lot for a few minutes on social networks.

We can see Mbappé asking for PSG’s second penalty from Neymar, and not in a super tone. We let you enjoy :

Mbappé who has the guts to go and ask Neymar for the ball to take the second penalty when he missed the first, it’s nonsense pic.twitter.com/mkJU5ZW4eN — Gio NJR10 (@ArobaseNJRvanny) August 14, 2022

Internet users annoyed

This strong streak between PSG teammates quickly got people talking on social networks.

Lovers of the capital club did not fail to give their opinion on Mbappé’s behavior. And that hurts :

“Mbappé who has the guts to go ask Neymar for the ball to take the second penalty when he missed the first, it’s nonsense”

“”The ball” “eh oh the ball” this bastard, he really thinks he’s the big guy in the neighborhood”

“We remind you that Mbappé should be 4th in the hierarchy of penalty takers behind Neymar, Ramos and Messi”

“I’ve always said M’Bappe has never been a great player and if he’s not careful he’ll never be at the same level as @neymarjr before dreaming the level of Goat Messi”

“Ordinary scene, it happened, it will happen, it’s football, stop feeding. They’re going to settle it like grown-ups and give us a great season”

“Ptdrrrrr how he talks to her more “Hey oh, the ball” he became rude”

“Neymar hands him the ball anyway, but Homelander is upset so he goes to sulk”

Neymar and Mbappé will certainly have to clear things up in the next few hours. The future season of PSG depends on it, despite great promises seen in the game. It’s up to Christophe Galtier and his team to also establish their authority to maintain order.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













