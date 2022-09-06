Mbappé’s historic contract at PSG, Dembélé talks about PSG, Naples never wanted Cristiano Ronaldo, Pochettino back soon? – Kick Soccer

Find all the essential transfer window information for this September 6.

Mauricio Pochettino was hoping for Manchester United. It missed. The former PSG coach has been without a club since leaving at the start of the summer. Departure long and difficult to negotiate with the management, which logically closed the doors of big clubs in a hurry. However, according to Estadio Deportivo, one club is thinking of Pochetitno. This is Sevilla FC. 16th in La Liga, the club made the worst start to the season in its history. And coach Julen Lopetegui is strongly threatened. But according to Estadio Deportivo, Pochettino would not be really interested, and is rather thinking of taking a sabbatical while waiting for better, probably…

Ousmane Dembélé never wanted to leave Barça. He affirms it in an interview for Mundo Deportivo. “I always told (coach) Xavi that I wanted to stay? If it’s been delayed, it’s because of the negotiations,” he says. And there was no secret agreement, neither with PSG nor with another club. “Not at all, I only spoke with Barca. And I told my agent that I only wanted Barca,” he said.

Miralem Pjanic will leave FC Barcelona. The midfielder is announced close to a transfer to Sharjah FC in the United Arab Emirates, on a two-year contract. A few details to sign and it will be the start.

Barça, always: Ferran Torres recruited for 55 million euros from Manchester City in January 2022, is not used too much at the start of the season. And he could have left. Arsenal have offered 30 million euros, according to the Daily Mirror. However, Xavi vetoed it.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples, never really concrete? At least that’s the version of sports director Cristiano Giuntoli. “There was nothing true. We have an excellent relationship with (Jorge, his agent, editor’s note) Mendes, but there was nothing concrete. I am sorry to say that we have never been in real negotiations with Manchester United. »

At the end of May, Kylian Mbappé surprises his world by extending to PSG, pushing back Real Madrid. The player assures that he has extended for the sports project, and confided in the New York Times last June. During his extension press conference, he had an unstoppable formula: “To be honest, we talked (with Paris) about months of sportsmanship, hours of images and minutes of money. “However, The New York Times reveals that the PSG has indeed printed money to keep the French striker: 250 million dollars, approximately the same sum in euros. Which represents the enormous amount of… 83 M€ per season. But Kylian Mbappé would also have signed for an extension bonus: 125 million euros. Probably a record for an extension bonus. PSG and Mbappé have not confirmed these amounts.

