Mbappé’s last goal at PSG, before ‘going to Real Madrid’

It won’t stop! Kylian Mbappereferring to PSGrecently scored a doublet in the draw 3-3before him Strasbourg The last friday. Despite having already been proclaimed Ligue 1 Champion With four days in advance, the Frenchman remains firm in his objectives before his possible exit to the real Madrid in the next transfer window.

What does Mbappé need to do at PSG?

The young gunner PSG he has in his sights the power to become the first player in the history of Ligue 1 to end up like him top scorer and assistant in the same edition of the French contest. Something that would serve as the cherry on the cake to end an outstanding season.

At the moment, Kylian Mbappe addition 24 goalsthree goals ahead of his closest rival, martin terrier of the Rennes (twenty-one). Similarly, French is the top attendant of the campaign with fifteenbeating his partner, Leo Messiwho has 13.

“When I said we were still playing, I included myself. Of course it is a goal to be the top scorer and assistant. I’ve always said that if you can do both, you shouldn’t be denied. Now there are three games left and I’m going to keep trying to help my team always win,” he said. Mbappe in the mixed zone of the match against Strasbourg.

Although to date there is nothing confirmed, one of the biggest rumors of the current season is the possible signing of Kylian Mbappé with Real Madrid. Complex to which it could arrive after making history in the Ligue 1 As the top scorer and assistant in the competition.