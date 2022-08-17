Mbappé’s mother confirms falling out with Neymar

After PSG’s victory against Montpellier, the quarrel between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar continues to be commented on. The Frenchman’s mother gave her opinion.

PSG: The Brazilian press is unleashed on Mbappé

After the big controversy between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, the Brazilian press quickly chose sides between the two players. And quite logically, she did not spare the French international from Paris Saint-Germain at all. Indeed, UOL Esporte attacked violently Mbappe by titling: “Mbappé breathes arrogance and individualism since he signed his new contract at PSG” for one of his papers of the day.

Moreover, the Brazilian media has listed several actions of the French player – including his missed penalty, his quarrel with Neymar before the second penalty kick and the moment he gets annoyed because Vitinha didn’t throw it deep – to back up his point. At the same time, journalist Tiago Lefert pointed to the same game actions as UOL on the YouTube channel 3 na àrea. And he believes that “the mask of Mbappé has fallen. He has a different, weird behavior. »

In addition, TNT Sports asked the following question “who is more or less unbearable than Mbappé? in a live on Twitch. Finally, ESPN Brazil made a big tackle to Kylian Mbappe by captioning the summary of PSG – Montpellier with the following sentence: “Neymar teaches Mbappé to take penalties. Faced with this avalanche of violence, the mother of the 2018 World Champion came out of silence to calm people down.

PSG: Fayza Lamari calms the game for Mbappé and Neymar

Asked about the penaltygate between her son and Neymar Jr by the media Kora Morethe mother of Kylian Mbappe, Fayza Lamari, wanted to defuse the controversy. The former Algerian handball player ensures that “the situation has been resolved internally and everything is perfect. “Even if other sources believe that the evil is deeper between the two players of Paris Saint-Germain since this summer and the extension of Mbappé.