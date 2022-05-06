Sports

Mbappé’s mother denies agreement with PSG

The mother of French striker Kylian Mbappé, Fayza Lamari, denied on her social networks the principle of agreement reached with Paris Saint-Germain, announced on Thursday afternoon by a French newspaper.

“There is no principle of agreement with Paris Saint-Germain (nor with any other club). The talks on the future of Kylian continue in a climate of great serenity to allow him to make the best decision, while respecting all the parties involved. Fayza wrote on her official Twitter account in a message that went viral in minutes.

The response from Mbappé’s entourage came minutes after the appearance in ‘Le Parisien’ of information entitled “Renewal in sight”, which pointed to a two-year agreement for the renewal of the striker’s contract that expires on the 30th of June, with a salary of 50 million euros plus a bonus for the agreement.

Mbappé has not accepted the numerous proposals that PSG has presented to him to date and has stated on several occasions that he is in a period of reflection to make a decision on the club for which he will play next season at the end of the season.

