Mbappé’s new spade at Galtier after Reims

PSG only brought back one point from their trip to Reims on Saturday. Kylian Mbappé expressed his annoyance at the end of this meeting.

PSG: Paris hooked again by Reims

Another setback for Paris Saint-Germain. After its draw against Benfica (1-1) on Wednesday in the Champions League, PSG chained another draw on Saturday. On the road to the Stade de Reims for the 10th day of Ligue 1, the club from the capital was forced to share the points by the Champagne club (0-0). Facing the Stadistes, Christophe Galtier made some changes. With the series of meetings, Paris sees its infirmary welcoming new patients. The latest is Nuno Mendes, hit in the hamstring of the left thigh against Benfica. Established in peak against Reims, Kylian Mbappé held his place in the Parisian eleven. But the world champion is far from happy with his role.

Kylian Mbappé’s frustration after Reims

During the recent international break, the Paris Saint-Germain striker lamented his position in the club. “In Paris, it’s different, there isn’t that. I am asked to do the pivot, it’s different, ”he said. But the world champion does not appreciate this role at the forefront. He made it known in a sibylline way on his Instagram account after the draw in Paris against Reims. The Parisian striker notably used the hashtag #PivotGang in reference to the role attributed to him by Christophe Galtier. It remains to be seen how his trainer will take this new outing. In the meantime, the Parisian coach has justified a strong choice against Stade de Rems. The SPG coach started Neymar Jr on the bench.