Mbappé’s statement deemed arrogant on OM at the end of the Clasico buzzes (video)

This Sunday evening, the PSG won the Ligue 1 Classic againstOM. The French champions were able to count on a goal from Neymar Jr on a perfect serve from Kylian Mbappé to make the difference at the very end of the first period. Overall dominating, Christophe Galtier’s men take a six-point lead over OM, who now find themselves fourth in Ligue 1. In this Classic between PSG and Marseille, a lot of tension will have been present on the ground. Samuel Gigot notably saw red after a totally improbable tackle on Neymar in midfield.

A Neymar who still made the show, well helped by Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé. The world champion appeared relieved and explicit in the mixed zone at the end of the meeting. The opportunity for him to deny the rumors of departure concerning him.

Mbappé, OM is expensive

In front of the press, Kylian Mbappé indeed indicated: “I never asked for my departure in January, the info that came out on the day of the match I did not understand, I am not directly or indirectly involved in this info. I am just as shocked as everything the world.” What to silence the rumors around him, in particular initiated by Daniel Riolo on RMC. In front of the press, Mbappé also took the opportunity to answer questions about the Classic.

The Marseille press was pleased that this match was finally closer than the previous ones. Something to make Mbappé smile, who did not fail to troll OM: “Was it a little more difficult than in previous years? But like in previous years, we won.” Watch the full sequence below:

Internet users react

Inevitably, this release of Kylian Mbappé on OM quickly made the buzz on social networks.

We could notably see as comments on the subject via Twitter :

“And like in previous years thanks to the referee”

“The answers of the Marseillais under this tweet can be the seum”

“speak french”

“Ah! he managed to escape from the pocket of mbemba? What an ungrateful player he has become. really a shame”

“And I don’t think it was difficult. Without a goalkeeper in a state of grace, the score would have been very different”

“Very good question from @karimattab1 unfortunately too complex for the player answering next.”

“Mdr what is this stupid answer”

“Frankly, there’s nothing to gloat about, eh.. Paris has reason to worry about its objectives.. which are not the same as for Marseille, let’s remember!”

“He is too strong to speak this guy”

“Let him continue to be arrogant like that. The wheel turns will turn quickly”

Next weekend, PSG will be on the lawn of Ajaccio in Ligue 1. A move that could force Galtier to rotate its workforce.

