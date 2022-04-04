Mbappé’s statements about his future that concern Madrid

Midtime Editorial

Kylian Mbappe he is the fashionable striker (along with Erling Haaland) and everything the world is pending from his futuregiven that dream very strong for reach to the Real Madridhowever, at the end of this Sunday’s duel between PSG and Lorient gave some statements what they will not sit well in the Spanish capital.

being interviewed by Prime Video at the end of the meeting, Mbappé pointed out that he has not made a decision about his future, since he would be seeing himself seduced by the possible offer of the Parisian squad, which would even offer him the captain’s badge.

“Everybody knows I haven’t made my decision. I’m thinking because there are new elements, many things, many parameters, I don’t know. I want to make the right decision“, he pointed out in the first instance the 7 of the PSG and later added “I know that for people it is a little late. If I had made my decision, I would say so, I am not accountable to anyone. I don’t have to hide.”

All the reflectors they have condition on Kylian since last summer wanted to leave for Real Madrid at all costs. The Frenchman was sure that he wanted a change of scenery and trusted the Spanish squad to win the Champions League, although now everything has gone wrong again.

Finally, assured what to these heightsalthough it was said that he already had an agreement with Real Madrid in the summerit is still possible that he stays at PSGalthough if so, it remains to be seen how long it will renew.

