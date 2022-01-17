MBE 2022 | The most beautiful of the show is the very first Aprilia Tuono

Motor Bike Expo has historically been the show dedicated to special and custom lovers, but over the years it has been able to welcome an increasingly heterogeneous public, thanks to the opening to market news and to all segments. It is not so difficult to find “rare gems” even for geeks. However, what we found ourselves in front of MBE 2022 is a real piece of history: the very first Aprilia Tuono.

History

Pre-series model born from the nudity of the super sports car of the time, the Aprilia RSV-R, and with chassis number 001: the Tuono exhibited in the Aprilia Planet stand is truly the mother of all hyper-naked from Noale. The specimen belonged to the unforgettable Ivano Beggio, who then sold it to a friend of his, and the boys of Aprilia Planet they literally found it to show it to as many fans as possible. A gem that boasts a gold-colored frame, carbon fiber bodywork, carbon kevlar components, special upholstery for the saddle and then that plate on the handlebar that certifies its uniqueness.

The commitment of Aprilia Planet

The group was born on social media in 2018 as he explained to us Davide Bona for the twentieth anniversary of the RSV: a way of celebrating the faith in Aprilia sports cars that soon became an active community capable of gathering miles of followers on Facebook and Instagram. This is how friendships, encounters and challenges are born: like that of recovering the first Thunder that ever existed. However, the commitment does not end here, because thanks to the union of the community, Aprilia Planet is now able to have the strength to speak with companies and aftermarket component manufacturers in order to increase the chances of becoming fans of the Noale motorcycles. If you want to know more, just look for the Aprilia Planet guys on social media, and of course watch our video!