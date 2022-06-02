MC Ceja wants to motivate by talking about his difficult past in his book “Berto”

His difficult personal and musical origins have been expressed on more than one occasion. Alberto Mendoza, known in the urban genre as MC Ceja, is aware that it is easy to talk about good things. He knows firsthand how fascinating it is to enjoy success without looking back. But also, that it is imperative to face the past when you want to learn and alert so that others do not slip in tough situations like the ones he failed.

Part of this intention is carried through her book Bertnickname with which trusted relatives know him, and which aims to show the person above any personality.

“The purpose is that people know the story through me, not through second or third parties,” he stated emphatically, adding that “I’ve heard reggaeton stories that sometimes don’t even mention me.”

A complex childhood, days of excess and days in jail are just a few memories of that past that he exposes in the 170-page publication, which will be available from next Monday through his page mcceja.com. and, from the following week, on digital book sales platforms. Also, it will cover his experiences as one of the pioneers of the urban genre, with its beginnings in the nineties.

“I really wanted to tell my story, which is like the story of the dream of the boy who wanted to be an artist, who became successful, the problems that happen with music, the ups and downs as a person, as an artist, the problems, the vices , overcoming, a bit of everything”, he mentioned with some shyness about the content, with confessions that are not necessarily easy to reveal.

“It’s basically what I’ve lived through, that they know me through it, but also to be a motivation to help people who may have gone through that, identify themselves,” he said about his main goal, and recalled when he grew up with his grandmother paternal.

“He raised me with his five children. (Before) when I was 2 years old, I was very restless and I spilled a pan with oil and burned my whole back. I almost die. From there I went to live with my grandmother, who was my mother and a father to me, ”she recalled as one of the many anecdotes.

In other memoirs, he made reference to the artistic vein that had been calling him since he was a child. “My great-grandfather was a trumpeter, a great trumpeter in Arecibo. That’s where I think the aspiration for what music was born. As a child I liked a little of everything, rock, I liked some songs from Menudo when I was a child. I liked the songs of Emmanuel, Gilberto Santa Rosa, although they are different things from what I do today, they are things that they were doing to me in music in addition to music in English, rap”, said the businessman from Arecibo, who lived part of his upbringing in New York.

Sometimes hearing expressions aimed at discouraging his musical aspirations was part of his journey. “All time. That happens a lot here (in the music industry). But you trust someone and you have to give it to them, because if you don’t do it, nobody is going to do it”.

Today, he enjoys his role as owner of the GLAD Empire distribution company and the Get Low Records record label, tasks that he performs, in part, as part of his commitment to encourage new generations to make themselves known in music. He sees these achievements as an example of focus and discipline.

His experiences will also be narrated through a documentary. “It’s almost finished,” she announced about the project that she sees in the format of a feature film. “There is no (release) date yet, but it will be on all digital platforms.”

More Plans Annotated

One of the commitments that keeps him excited is the event King Mendo Captain Land for next June 18 at the Manuel G. “Petaca” Iguina Reyes Coliseum in Arecibo. The musical presentation, which will serve as a tribute to his career, will feature guests such as Baby Rasta & Gringo, Casper Mágico, Nio García, Alberto Stylee, Hozwal and Pusho, among many others.

“Super happy and anxious to be there. To be able to bring the number of guest artists who, in addition, are what they say, family, they are people who in one way or another have worked, have shared something in my career, and to be able to bring those people back to my city, which usually you don’t have the opportunity to enjoy these events, I’m very happy, “he said about the activity scheduled for 8:00 at night.

“I also have an album that comes out on June 17, the day before the concert, which is called Kingmen2″, he added excitedly as part of his projects, to which is added the launch of MiMuZa“a production of rhythms, instrumental, so that new artists can use those rhythms and put their voices on them and use them to make their demos”.

King Mendo Captain Land tickets available through Ticketera.com.