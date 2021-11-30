Mc Donald’s opens in Caserta. 62 employees hired

Ribbon cutting for the new McDonald’s in via Sant’Augusto in Caserta. The opening of the fast food restaurant is scheduled for Thursday 2 December.

Inside the restaurant 62 people will work. The new local, equipped with 263 seats between inside and outside, is complete with McDrive and McCafé aisle where you can enjoy quality coffee and a varied offer of coffee, drinks, croissants and baked goods.

The Caserta restaurant can welcome and serve customers in the dining room and in its outdoor area from Monday to Friday from 7:00 to 24:00, on Saturdays and Sundays until 1:00 am. At the same times it is also possible to take advantage of the take-away service, strictly regulated to ensure the safety and health of customers and employees. The entrances to the restaurant are limited and the products are delivered in contactless mode by the staff. The order can be done independently at the kiosks, for which McDonald’s has implemented extraordinary cleaning and sanitizing procedures.

The McDrive service it operates every day from 7:00 to 4:00. The order is taken in maximum safety via the intercom, while the delivery of the meal through the window of your car, without direct contact between staff and customers. Since the beginning of the health emergency, McDonald’s has faced the situation with the utmost attention and responsibility, putting the safety and health of its 25,000 employees throughout Italy and its loyal customers first.