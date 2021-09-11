McCann, the story of Rami and Bassam could be anywhere – Books

The story of the Palestinian Bassam and the Israeli Rami could “unfold everywhere”, two fathers united by a tragedy: the death of their respective daughters. This is said by the Irish National Book Award writer Colum McCann who narrated it in ‘Apeirogon’ (Feltrinelli) upon his arrival in Mantua where on 12 September he will close, in a highly anticipated meeting, the 25th edition of the Mantua Literature Festival.

Abir is 10 years old and is hit by a rubber bullet and Smadar is 13, and is the victim of a suicide bombing. In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in the streets they are allowed to travel, Bassam and Rami become close friends and make their pain a weapon for peace in McCann’s novel. “The story of Rami and Bassam is basically the story of their daughters.

The most interesting thing for me was to think that we can all be more or less complicit in some way and more or less involved. This novel is not a book exclusively on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it could be set almost anywhere, from Rome to Dublin via the Bronx. We are all involved and involved even if we don’t know it. After all, isn’t it true that today’s scientists are increasingly converging on a formulation of the theory of everything that is perhaps a single story? “McCann told ANSA.

‘Apeirogon’, published in the translation by Marinella Magrì, could become a Steven Spielberg film. “We have thought long and very deeply about the film adaptation and we are still thinking about it. I went to report this proposal to Rami and Bassam and we talked about it for a long time asking ourselves: ‘but can we do this thing, do we have to do it? analyze the possible benefits and ghosts We asked that if this transposition will be realized the two families, that of Rami and that of Bassam, are involved in the process at the level of consultancy, that they can have their say, that they have a say in the script. All the people who hope to make this film aim to achieve a result that is balanced, whether Spielberg is directing or producing or another director. Obviously we understand what the risks may be. But I am confident that from the cinematographic transposition may the true spirit of this story emerge.

The ok came strongly from both families. The story is not easy to tell. I hope and trust that the result will be faithful to the spirit of my book and to the people who are directly involved. “And what does the writer think, who is Irish but has returned several times to those territories and in one of these he met the two men who did they inspire this story, of the conflict between Israel-Palestine? “I just listen to Rami and Bassam and what they say. We need to stop thinking about what the solution will be. First of all Israelis and Palestinians and it is not necessary that they love each other, that we are nice, they must begin to understand each other. Otherwise, the process that causes the barriers to break and we begin to truly approach peace will never begin. But the occupation needs to end. These are the indispensable premises. In those places I have been there for a long time, I have made several trips and I have a true love for that land and the people who live there. We have to listen to the deep intelligence that comes from pain which is that of Rami and Bassam “says the writer. And he explains:” I am Irish. Our conflict has been going on for 800 years and we have managed to initiate a peace process that has borne interesting fruits. It is clear that I think this conflict will end, but we need to understand how it can end. And to end it we must all listen to Rami and Bassam “reiterates the writer according to whom the” pandemic has made us all feel insignificant and at the same time very important because everything has become fundamental, even the way you behave when you leave the house. “.

To write this story structured as a composition, for songs, geometric, it took 5 years. “Two years after I started writing, I had one of those moments where you say Eureka! I found the key. Bassam and Rami tell the story of their daughters to keep their daughters alive. But this I said to myself is Shahrazad. It is very difficult to write so many songs, so many chapters with the need to keep everything together as if I were composing a symphony. I think I have found the way to achieve a certain harmony with this device of ‘The Thousand and One Nights’ “says MCCann and prepares for tomorrow’s final event dedicated to ‘The revolution is understanding the other’. (HANDLE).